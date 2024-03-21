"Nothing much to worry" - Ruturaj Gaikwad excited about captaincy opportunity in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings' newly appointed captain Ruturaj Gaikwad recently said that he is quite relaxed ahead of his captaincy debut in IPL 2024. The right-handed batter admitted that captaincy is a huge responsibility, but added that he is equally excited.

MS Dhoni pulled off a shock move by stepping down as CSK captain on Thursday, March 21, handing over the responsibilities to the opening batter. However, the 42-year-old will continue to keep wickets and play as a specialist batter in the upcoming season. After leading CSK to the IPL 2023 title, MS Dhoni became the joint-most successful captain in the tournament's history.

In a video shared by the Super Kings' official social media handle, Gaikwad said he has plenty of experience in the team to turn to; hence, he is not worried about the role.

"It feels good. It's a privilege obviously. More than that, it's a huge responsibility but I'm really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone's experienced enough, so not much to do for me. Plus, I have Mahi (Dhoni) bhai in the team, Jaddu (Jadeja) bhai as well, Ajju (Rahane) bhai as well, who's been a great captain, to guide me. Nothing much to worry, just looking forward to enjoy it," Gaikwad said.

Gaikwad was also the second-highest run-getter for the Super Kings in IPL 2023, smashing 590 runs in 16 matches at 42.14 with four half-centuries. He forged a formidable partnership with Devon Conway at the top, but the latter's absence due to an injury means Rachin Ravindra might open the innings this year.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has captained Maharashtra in domestic cricket:

Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Image Credits: Getty)

The right-hander has some captaincy experience, having led Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Maharashtra finished as the runners-up in the 2022-23 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, losing to Saurashtra in the final.

The 2021-22 season saw Gaikwad muster a record-equalling four centuries. Despite featuring in only five matches, he scored 603 runs, averaging an astonishing 150.75 and striking at 112.92.