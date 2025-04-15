"Now I realise why LSG won games when Rishabh Pant got out early"- Top 10 funny memes after LSG's loss vs CSK in IPL 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a five-wicket loss to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 30 of IPL 2025 on Monday, April 14, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Super Giants fell to the fourth position on the points table after four wins and three losses in seven games.

LSG batted first in the contest after losing the toss and reached a decent total of 166/7 on the back of a sensible knock from their captain, Rishabh Pant (63). Their in-form top order failed to get going on a sluggish pitch in the first innings.

CSK then chased the target in 19.3 overs with the help of contributions from Rachin Ravindra (37), Shaik Rasheed (27), MS Dhoni (26*), and Shivam Dube (43*). Lucknow leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets in his three-over spell after conceding only 18 runs, but wasn't give a fourth by captain Pant.

Fans observed LSG's below-par performance and questionable tactics in the IPL 2025 match against CSK and trolled them by sharing memes on X and Instagram. One of the sarcastic posts about the team's captain, Rishabh Pant, read:

"Now I realise why LSG won games when Rishabh Pant got out early.."

"I felt Rishabh Pant made a mistake in captaincy"- Aakash Chopra after LSG's loss in IPL 2025 match vs CSK

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed LSG's performance in the IPL 2025 match against CSK in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He criticized Rishabh Pant's captaincy by pointing out that he missed a trick by not completing the four-over quota of Ravi Bishnoi, who bowled brilliantly earlier.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"I felt Rishabh Pant made a mistake in captaincy. Ravi Bishnoi's over should have been bowled. How will you do it if you don't give him his full quota of overs? He was one guy who had taken two wickets and hardly given any runs in three overs, but you stopped him. If you had given him that over, the result of the match might have been different. I think he missed a trick. I don't know how much dew was there on the ground."

"It's been said that there was dew, but Ravi Bishnoi should have bowled one more over. Pant scored runs in this match for sure, but the truth is that he didn't score that fast. They were 15 to 20 runs short. Their team gets slightly stuck if the top three get out. They got dismissed this time, and they came under pressure. The captain came and scored runs. He played some good shots but looked far from his peak form," Chopra elaborated.

LSG will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next match of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19.

