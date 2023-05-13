It was a special game for Mumbai Indians (MI) star Suryakumar Yadav against the Gujarat Titans (GT) as he scored an unbeaten 103* to help his team get two crucial points at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Another reason that made it special for SKY was that his wife Devisha was present in the stadium to watch his masterclass. Interestingly, Devisha hasn't witnessed even one of the three T20I hundreds that Suryakumar has to his name as she wasn't present in the stadium.

In conversation with Akash Madhwal in a video posted by IPL on their website, here's what Suryakumar Yadav had to say about his wife being present to watch his hundred:

"Good to see my family here and especially my wife Devisha. She missed all three international hundreds of mine. So now no one can say that I scored hundred because she is not there in the stadium (laughs)."

Suryakumar Yadav also spoke about how important his performance was in a crunch game. He added:

"It was my first IPL hundred and in such a crucial game it helped the team to win. So I am really relaxed now. I play the same shots that I practice in the training sessions and I am always excited to bat."

IndianPremierLeague @IPL -wicket haul 🏻 🏻



Akash Madhwal & SKY relive 🏻 - By



Full Interview #TATAIPL | #MIvGT | @surya_14kumar



bit.ly/44WEOAv From bringing up Maiden IPL Century with a stylish Maximum to scalping a skilful-wicket haulAkash Madhwal & SKY relive @mipaltan 's bright win at home🏻 - By @Moulinparikh Full Interview From bringing up Maiden IPL Century with a stylish Maximum to scalping a skilful 3️⃣-wicket haul 👏🏻👏🏻Akash Madhwal & SKY relive @mipaltan's bright win at home 😃👌🏻 - By @Moulinparikh Full Interview 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #MIvGT | @surya_14kumar bit.ly/44WEOAv https://t.co/q7EIpSMZJA

Aakash Madhwal explained his mindset with ball to Suryakumar Yadav

No target is safe on a small ground like Wankhede and Gujarat needed a good start. However, Akash Madhwal was given the new ball by Rohit Sharma, and the young pacer delivered with the big wickets of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill.

Despite dew being a major factor, it were the early wickets that helped Mumbai control the game. Akash Madhwal was brilliant in his final over too as he picked up the big wicket of David Miller. That was probably the game there as Miller could have won it for GT alongside Rashid Khan.

On this, Madhwal stated:

"I was very confident in my bowling and Rohit Bhaiya backed me to bowl well and stick to my plans."

Mumbai Indians sit comfortably in third position on the points table, but still need to win at least one of their last two games to keep their playoff hopes alive..

Poll : 0 votes