"Now that Rishabh Pant is back, all the banter and fun have started" - Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Axar Patel has stated that Rishabh Pant has brought back their old on and off-field banter which he missed "a lot" in IPL 2023.

Pant will play and captain his first competitive matches in over 15 months in IPL 2024 after being ruled out due to serious injuries picked up in a near-fatal car accident in December 2022.

David Warner captained the side in his absence in 2023 and the team struggled to get out of the bottom half of the points table.

"I'm sure everyone would have said that it's great to have him back in the team, but personally, I missed him a lot, missed our banter both on and off the field last year," Patel told the Capitals. "But, now that he is back, all the banter and fun have started alongside serious conversations around the game. I'm just looking forward to having more fun with him this season."

Axar and Pant have been close friends for many years now. Pant calls the spinner, "Bapu" a name that's now famous in the IPL and the Indian team too.

"Keep things simple" - Axar Patel on Delhi Capitals' plans for IPL 2024

The Capitals look like a much stronger batting outfit than in 2023 because Pant gives them a great middle-order wicketkeeping option without taking up an overseas spot.

Axar Patel, who plays the important role of finisher down the order, said the team is full of confidence and the coaches have advertised keeping things simple.

"Everyone is coming off good performances in their respective domestic and international outings. It's been a great atmosphere in the team. We have had good intense training sessions in Vizag before our opening game. It's a new season, we are starting afresh... Mainly the conversations with the coaches have been around the execution of plans and most importantly how to keep things simple in the tournament," Axar said.

The Capitals will kick off their season against the Punjab Kings on Saturday, March 23.