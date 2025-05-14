"Now he doesn't have to think about preparing for Tests after this" - Sanjay Bangar on Virat Kohli heading into remainder of IPL 2025

Former India player Sanjay Bangar has opined that Virat Kohli's Test retirement is a positive for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) heading into the remainder of IPL 2025. He pointed out that the RCB opener doesn't have to think about preparing for India's upcoming Test series against England anymore and could bat more destructively.

Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. The former India captain will continue to represent the country in ODIs and play for RCB in the Indian Premier League.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked whether Kohli will be more hungry to end RCB's wait for an IPL trophy after retiring from Tests.

"He would have taken this decision after a lot of deliberation. He wouldn't have gotten up one day and taken this decision because you get just one chance in life. Now he will definitely want to put all his energies into 50-over cricket and the IPL," he responded.

"I feel it's a great sign for RCB because if he remains fresh, and now he doesn't have to think about preparing for Tests after this, so the load on his shoulders will be removed in a way, and he will be seen batting more explosively. You will see the same passion, discipline, and commitment from him in the upcoming matches," the former RCB head coach added.

Sanjay Bangar reckoned that IPL 2025 presents an excellent chance for RCB, even if some of their overseas players are unavailable, as their Indian players look in rhythm and are experienced. He expressed hope about RCB lifting the trophy this year, highlighting that their first aim could be to finish in the top two after the league phase.

"Virat scored runs in the 2 back-to-back matches they won at home" - Mohammad Kaif on the focus on Virat Kohli in RCB's remaining IPL 2025 campaign

Virat Kohli is RCB's highest run-getter in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India batter Mohammad Kaif was asked whether the focus will be on Virat Kohli in RCB's batting lineup as Devdutt Padikkal has been ruled out of IPL 2025.

"Virat scored runs in the two back-to-back matches they won at home. They were winning away, but they started winning at home when Virat Kohli's bat fired. 200 runs were scored twice at home when Kohli scored. Then RCB won. I believe he is in fantastic form," he replied.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that his former franchise will continue to win home games as long as Kohli is among the runs.

"Virat Kohli is doing it alone this time. He is in the Orange Cap race. He has scored 505 runs. He is in form. So the responsibility will be on him as they will be playing two matches at home. The rhythm with which Virat Kohli is playing, it's certain that RCB will win at home also if he continues in the same vein," Kaif observed.

Virat Kohli has amassed 505 runs at an average of 63.13 in 11 innings in IPL 2025. He is only five short of Orange Cap holder Suryakumar Yadav's tally of 510 runs.

