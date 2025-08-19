  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "Now they will also calm down" - Ambati Rayudu's massive claim on RCB's IPL 2025 title triumph

"Now they will also calm down" - Ambati Rayudu's massive claim on RCB's IPL 2025 title triumph

By Dev Sharma
Modified Aug 19, 2025 00:27 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
RCB won the 2025 IPL under the leadership of Rajat Patidar (Source: Getty)