Nuwan Thushara cleans up Matthew Breetzke with an away-swinging full toss in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Nuwan Thushara made an early impact by dismissing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) debutant Matthew Breetzke cheaply in their IPL 2025 clash. The match is being played on Tuesday, May 27, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

The breakthrough came on the fourth ball of the third over in LSG’s innings. Thushara aimed for an away-swinging yorker, but it ended up as a low full toss. Breetzke backed away and tried to drive, but missed the ball completely as it crashed into the stumps, giving RCB an early breakthrough.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The right-handed batter scored 14 runs off 12 balls. Breetzke’s wicket left Lucknow at 25/1 after 2.4 overs.

Rishabh Pant counterattacks after Nuwan Thushara claims an early wicket for RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma won the toss and asked Lucknow Super Giants to bat first in the 70th game of IPL 2025. Pacer Nuwan Thushara provided an early breakthrough for the visitors, dismissing LSG debutant Matthew Breetzke for 14 runs off 12 balls in the third over.

Ad

Rishabh Pant came in at number 3 and immediately launched an aggressive assault on Yash Dayal, smashing a six and two boundaries in the fourth over, scoring 18 runs in that single spell. At the time of writing, LSG were 55/1 after six overs, with Mitchell Marsh on 15 and Pant on 20.

Playing XIs and Impact substitutes for both teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk/c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma.

Ad

Impact Substitutes: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William O’Rourke.

Impact Substitutes: Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More