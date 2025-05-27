Nuwan Thushara cleans up Matthew Breetzke with an away-swinging full toss in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Nuwan Thushara made an early impact by dismissing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) debutant Matthew Breetzke cheaply in their IPL 2025 clash. The match is being played on Tuesday, May 27, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
The breakthrough came on the fourth ball of the third over in LSG’s innings. Thushara aimed for an away-swinging yorker, but it ended up as a low full toss. Breetzke backed away and tried to drive, but missed the ball completely as it crashed into the stumps, giving RCB an early breakthrough.
Watch the video of the dismissal here:
The right-handed batter scored 14 runs off 12 balls. Breetzke’s wicket left Lucknow at 25/1 after 2.4 overs.
Rishabh Pant counterattacks after Nuwan Thushara claims an early wicket for RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma won the toss and asked Lucknow Super Giants to bat first in the 70th game of IPL 2025. Pacer Nuwan Thushara provided an early breakthrough for the visitors, dismissing LSG debutant Matthew Breetzke for 14 runs off 12 balls in the third over.
Rishabh Pant came in at number 3 and immediately launched an aggressive assault on Yash Dayal, smashing a six and two boundaries in the fourth over, scoring 18 runs in that single spell. At the time of writing, LSG were 55/1 after six overs, with Mitchell Marsh on 15 and Pant on 20.
Playing XIs and Impact substitutes for both teams:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk/c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma.
Impact Substitutes: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William O’Rourke.
Impact Substitutes: Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS