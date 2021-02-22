"Playing for Australia with the spirit of RCB"- Twitter reacts as RCB's Aussie stars fail to impress against NZ

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made some exciting signings at the recently conducted IPL Auction. The Bangalore-based franchise have six Australian players in their squad now. Five of them played in the first T20I between Australia and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, but none had greatly impressive outings.

Retained fast bowler Kane Richardson conceded 42 runs in his four wicketless overs. Meanwhile, Adam Zampa ended the innings with figures of 0/20 in three overs. Glenn Maxwell gave away nine runs in the only over he bowled, while RCB's newest left-arm pacer Daniel Sams accounted for two wickets in his 4-over spell against New Zealand.

Twitterati troll RCB after Josh Philippe and Glenn Maxwell fail to touch double digits

In the second innings, RCB's wicket-keeper Josh Philippe lost his wicket for two runs on his T20I debut. Glenn Maxwell, who received a bid worth ₹14.25 crore from RCB at the 2021 IPL Auction, departed after scoring only one run off five deliveries.

Since the Royal Challengers have never won an IPL trophy, fans had high expectations from the new players. However, looking at their performances in the Australia vs New Zealand T20I, many RCB fans were left disappointed.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the RCB players' dismal performances.

I think Maxwell, Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa are practicing hard for the coming IPL season 😂 Playing for Australia with the spirit of RCB 🔥#AUSvsNZ #RCBvsNZ — Kevin Pandya (@_kevinpandya_) February 22, 2021

Devdutt scored 97 today, so Phillipe & Maxi (2+1) joined hands together to complete devdutt's ton 🙏 — arfan (@Im__Arfan) February 22, 2021

#NZvAUS #IPL2021



RCB fans



When match starts. When match ends pic.twitter.com/R1zireHFyR — $ H I L ग न (@ShilganMeshram3) February 22, 2021

RCB players so far in #NZvsAUS



Bowling-:

Daniel Sams: 2-40

Kane Richardson: 0-42

A Zampa: 0-20 (3 overs)

Maxwell: 0-9 (1 over)

Jamieson: 0-12 (1 over)



Batting:

J Phillipe: 2

G Maxwell: 1



Barring Zampa & Jamieson (if the figures get better) it's not good news for RCBians — Aditya Mantry (@aditya_mantry) February 22, 2021

Bro if RCB with this kind of a team even ends up as 7th on the table it’ll be a bigger redemption story than BGT 2020/21💀💀💀 — Loco Cocoa (@wannabepanda7) February 22, 2021

First

Kane Richardson,

Sam,

Josh,

Maxwell,

And now kyle jameison

RCB gonna have bad season#NZvAUS — Mr Fish (@WHYHooooman) February 22, 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore splurged ₹15 crore to secure Kyle Jamieson's services at the 2021 IPL Auction. Unfortunately, even the Kiwi pacer has not had a memorable day at the Hagley Oval so far. He has bowled one over, conceding 12 runs to Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.

Australia and New Zealand will play five T20Is in this series. It will be interesting to see if the RCB stars could get back to form ahead of IPL 2021.

You can follow the live scorecard of the first T20I between Australia and New Zealand here.