"It almost felt like it was a debut" - Adam Milne on his return to international cricket

Adam Milne said he felt like he was making his debut after returning to international cricket on Tuesday in the second T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh. Stress fracture on his ankle, along with other injuries, kept the Kiwi fast bowler on the sidelines for more than two years.

Upon his return, Adam Milne returned figures of 2-34, helping his side win the second T20I and wrapping up the 3-match series. The fast bowler is hoping to make the New Zealand squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India.

The 28-year-old, as per ESPNCricinfo, said:

"It almost felt like it was a debut in a way, after so much time off. There was plenty of nerves; it was really cool to be back wearing the black jersey. You want to be a part of any ICC tournament for New Zealand, I have played the T20 World Cup before in India. It is definitely a goal. For that, I have to keep on the park and play some good cricket."

Adam Milne last played for the Kiwis in a T20I encounter against Pakistan in November 2018. Meanwhile, the fast bowler's last appearance in the 50-over format came way back in 2017.

Adam Milne to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL

Adam Milne in action for the Sydney Thunder.

Adam Milne, who returned to cricket with a stint for the Sydney Thunder in the BBL, is looking forward to playing in the upcoming IPL. Mumbai Indians secured the services of the Kiwi bowler for INR 3.20 crore at the 2021 IPL auction.

The 28-year-old believes playing in India for the IPL ahead of the T20 World Cup will be a massive advantage for him.

"Any time you get to play in those conditions that the World Cup is in, it is a huge positive. You have to play well in different conditions in different countries. India is completely different to what we have here, so we have to bowl differently with different plans," Milne added.

It remains to be seen whether the fast bowler will find a place in the star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up. Milne will be keen to perform well in the IPL and, most importantly, stay fit with the T20 World Cup looming around the corner.