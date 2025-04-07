“Often influenced by what’s best for viewers and TV” - Ricky Ponting’s huge statement on Impact Player rule in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting believes the 'Impact Player Rule' in the IPL is a product of adhering to viewers and TV audiences. The rule, which allows for a 12th player to play a part in a game as a replacement for a player in the 11, came into existence in the 2023 season.

Despite evoking mixed reactions from pundits and fans alike, the rule continues to exist in the ongoing 2025 IPL season. While some have claimed that the rule benefits the development of Indian players by providing an opportunity to a 12th player, others have criticized it for dwindling the impact of genuine all-rounders.

Weighing in on the subject in an interaction with the Indian Express, Ponting said:

"As a coach, I’d say no (for the Impact Player Rule). But as a spectator, I’d probably say yes. These decisions are often influenced by what’s best for viewers and TV. I know this from working in broadcasting, our bosses are always talking about ways to improve the spectacle for a viewer."

Ponting added:

"The impact player is there for that reason, there is no doubt in my mind. They may say it gives another Indian player a chance, but if they’re good enough, they’d be in the starting XI anyway. As a coach, I’d much prefer picking the best XI, but I understand the other side too."

The Impact Player Rule has helped batting sides go hell for leather from the get-go, knowing the availability of an extra batter in the case of an early collapse. It has also enhanced the batting and bowling depths for teams, especially those without specialist all-rounders.

"Prime example is how we used our impact player in the first game" - Ricky Ponting

The Impact Sub played a massive role in PBKS' opening win over GT [Credit: Getty]

In the same discussion, Ricky Ponting detailed how the Impact Player Rule helped PBKS pull off a thrilling win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2025 opener. Chasing a massive 244 for victory, GT was coasting at 145 for 2 in the 13th over when PBKS used death-bowling specialist Vijaykumar Vyshak as their Impact Sub.

The pacer produced a sensational spell of 0 for 28 in three overs to stifle the GT middle-order, helping PBKS pull off an 11-run win.

"In our first game, there was a lot of advice going to Shreyas, and he was asking questions about what the game needed. A prime example is how we used our impact player in the first game with Vyshak (Vijaykumar) coming in as late as he did. We had planned our subs tactically and had three guys ready: two spin bowlers and Vyshak," said Ponting.

He concluded:

"We waited for what the Titans would do. We kept an eye on their dugout, waiting to see if they’d use (Sherfane) Rutherford or Glenn Phillips. Once they made their choice (left-handed Rutherford), it was clear to us which way we should go."

PBKS followed that up by pulling another rabbit out of the hat with the usage of batter Nehal Wadhera as the Impact Sub in their second outing against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The southpaw scored a blistering 25-ball 43* to help PBKS complete a run-chase of 172 in a mere 16.2 overs.

