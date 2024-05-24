"One man army for Orange Army" - Fans react to Heinrich Klaasen's clutch knock in SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Heinrich Klaasen played a stunning knock for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the team's IPL 2024 Qualifier clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, May 24. The swashbuckling batter notched up a fine half-century in the knockout fixture.

After being asked to bat first, Hyderabad were under tremendous pressure as they lost wickets at regular intervals. With their top-order batters failing to score big, the onus was on Klaasen to steer the team's ship out of choppy waters.

He did not disappoint the SRH fans, delivering a brilliant performance in the crucial encounter. Klaasen hit four sixes during his stay at the crease and finished with 50 runs off 34 deliveries.

The South African player read the pitch well and played sensibly to give SRH hope. Several fans took to social media, praising Klaasen for his effort. Here are some of the top reactions:

Many SRH supporters lauded Klaasen for playing according to the situation and being the lone warrior with the bat.

"KLASSEN STOOD TALL WHEN IT MATTERS THE MOST. CHAMPION KNOCK." commented a fan.

"Heinrich Klaasen is the only batsman from Sunrisers Hyderabad who read the Chennai pitch perfectly." wrote another.

"33 ball half century for Heinrich Klaasen, who has fought hard under pressure for the Sunrisers. Keeps Hyderabad in the game." chimed in yet another.

It took a peach of a delivery from Sandeep Sharma to end Heinrich Klaasen's fighting knock. The RR pacer got the well-set batter clean bowled with a spectacular yorker in the 19th over.

Heinrich Klaasen's half-century helped SRH register 175/9 in 20 overs

SRH were off to a dismal start, with opener Abhishek Sharma getting dismissed in the very first over. Rahul Tripathi stole the show with a blistering knock after the first wicket, scoring 37 at a strike rate of 246.67.

Travis Head also chipped in with a decent 34-run knock. Heinrich Klaasen was the top performer with the bat for Hyderabad. His half-century helped the side register a 175-run total.

For Rajasthan, Trent Boult and Avesh Khan were the pick of the bowlers, bagging three wickets apiece. Sandeep Sharma also bowled an impressive spell and finished with two scalps.

