"One match Hero, Second Match Zero"- Fans troll Vijaykumar Vyshak and other RCB bowlers as CSK makes 226/6 against them in IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowling unit continued to be their Achilles heel in matches at their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the 24th match of IPL 2023 on Monday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put on a massive total of 226/6 against RCB.
After being asked to bat first, CSK got off to a poor start as they lost Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket cheaply. Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway counter-attacked after that and pushed the RCB bowlers onto the back foot.
The scenario did not alter until the final over again. After Rahane, Shivam Dube took on the mantle and tore into the home team's bowling attack by smashing big hits at will in the company of Conway, who also hit a fluent 83 off 45 balls. In the death overs, Moeen Ali (19*) and Ambati Rayudu (14) provided the finishing touches to help Chennai score north of 220.
Mohammed Siraj (1/30) was the only bowler to concede runs at less than 10 economy rates in this contest. All five other bowlers used gave away more than 10.50 runs per over.
Vijaykumar Vyshak (1/62) ended up with disastrous figures after his impressive performance in the previous game. The Karnataka pacer finished with figures of 3/20 against Delhi Capitals.
Fans were highly disappointed to witness yet another dismal performance from the RCB bowling attack. They expressed the same through their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:
"I was enjoying the wicket and the crowd"- Shivam Dube after his aggressive fifty vs RCB
Speaking at the mid-innings break, Shivam Dube reflected on his knock, saying:
"I was enjoying the wicket and the crowd. I back my strengths and that was much-needed today. When I am hitting, I feel it is not easy to stop. That is what I believe and that is what my team believes."
He added:
"The size of the ground and the wicket is really good. This time, I enjoyed a lot. (On the pitch and the score) 226 on any good track is good. But we have to bowl smartly and be good in the field. (On his power) Just because my dad has given me enough protein and he understands what I need for this."
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.