"One match Hero, Second Match Zero"- Fans troll Vijaykumar Vyshak and other RCB bowlers as CSK makes 226/6 against them in IPL 2023

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 17, 2023 22:34 IST
Fans troll RCB bowlers for flop show against CSK
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowling unit continued to be their Achilles heel in matches at their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the 24th match of IPL 2023 on Monday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put on a massive total of 226/6 against RCB.

After being asked to bat first, CSK got off to a poor start as they lost Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket cheaply. Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway counter-attacked after that and pushed the RCB bowlers onto the back foot.

The scenario did not alter until the final over again. After Rahane, Shivam Dube took on the mantle and tore into the home team's bowling attack by smashing big hits at will in the company of Conway, who also hit a fluent 83 off 45 balls. In the death overs, Moeen Ali (19*) and Ambati Rayudu (14) provided the finishing touches to help Chennai score north of 220.

Mohammed Siraj (1/30) was the only bowler to concede runs at less than 10 economy rates in this contest. All five other bowlers used gave away more than 10.50 runs per over.

Vijaykumar Vyshak (1/62) ended up with disastrous figures after his impressive performance in the previous game. The Karnataka pacer finished with figures of 3/20 against Delhi Capitals.

Fans were highly disappointed to witness yet another dismal performance from the RCB bowling attack. They expressed the same through their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

Siraj in RCB Bowling line up https://t.co/OWhggKVjtQ
RCB’s bowlers being hit by CSK.. meanwhile CSK’s bowlers. #RCBvsCSK https://t.co/79Le5xFKp7
@RCBTweets Me after watching RCB bowling 😬😬🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RCBvCSK https://t.co/De1quS2IKG
Mohammad Siraj's figures in IPL 2023 at chinnaswamy :4-0-21-14-0-22-34-0-23-24-0-30-1He has been the only positive for RCB in bowling . https://t.co/iE7h0wjKdp
What a day for CSK fans . Their batting was commendable , bowling anyways nothing to worry as RCB will choke . Virat Kohli failure here will be cherry on cake for these csk-msd zombies . They will get what they want , they put played MI and now bullied RCB .
If I have a BP problem in future, it will definitely be because of watching RCB's bowling in IPL. https://t.co/JLFFbIPcWn
RCB's bowling RCB's bowling in PP after PP https://t.co/hdxRY2tK3G
Bowling Coach Of RCB..😭😣 https://t.co/HqG5DczJXD
@mufaddal_vohra RCB bowling has made Shivam dubey look like :) https://t.co/zZuh8jhm8g
Virat Kohli watching RCB bowling 😂 #CSKVSRCB #CSKvRCB https://t.co/b7H3lDzK1E
Today #RCB Bowling Expectation Reality https://t.co/n0Fivhgzbd
Thankyou RCB Bowling 🤲 https://t.co/BMWg5eqgYV
This match is reminding me of RCB vs CSK 2018 Bengaluru . No matter what target you set , chasing team will have the last laugh . Don't score above 190 above man . I don't want them to chase down 200+ against us . Our bowling line-up can't even defend 240 here
Worst Bowling by Vijaykumar Vyshak. I don't know how he is selected! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/0iyk48P2x1
One match Hero, Second Match Zero VijayKumar Vyshak 💔💔 #RCBvCSK

"I was enjoying the wicket and the crowd"- Shivam Dube after his aggressive fifty vs RCB

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Shivam Dube reflected on his knock, saying:

"I was enjoying the wicket and the crowd. I back my strengths and that was much-needed today. When I am hitting, I feel it is not easy to stop. That is what I believe and that is what my team believes."

He added:

"The size of the ground and the wicket is really good. This time, I enjoyed a lot. (On the pitch and the score) 226 on any good track is good. But we have to bowl smartly and be good in the field. (On his power) Just because my dad has given me enough protein and he understands what I need for this."

