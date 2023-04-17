"One match Hero, Second Match Zero"- Fans troll Vijaykumar Vyshak and other RCB bowlers as CSK makes 226/6 against them in IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowling unit continued to be their Achilles heel in matches at their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the 24th match of IPL 2023 on Monday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put on a massive total of 226/6 against RCB.

After being asked to bat first, CSK got off to a poor start as they lost Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket cheaply. Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway counter-attacked after that and pushed the RCB bowlers onto the back foot.

The scenario did not alter until the final over again. After Rahane, Shivam Dube took on the mantle and tore into the home team's bowling attack by smashing big hits at will in the company of Conway, who also hit a fluent 83 off 45 balls. In the death overs, Moeen Ali (19*) and Ambati Rayudu (14) provided the finishing touches to help Chennai score north of 220.

Mohammed Siraj (1/30) was the only bowler to concede runs at less than 10 economy rates in this contest. All five other bowlers used gave away more than 10.50 runs per over.

Vijaykumar Vyshak (1/62) ended up with disastrous figures after his impressive performance in the previous game. The Karnataka pacer finished with figures of 3/20 against Delhi Capitals.

Fans were highly disappointed to witness yet another dismal performance from the RCB bowling attack. They expressed the same through their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

Lokesh Saini @LokeshVirat18K Siraj in RCB Bowling line up Siraj in RCB Bowling line up https://t.co/OWhggKVjtQ

𝙍𝘿𝙆 #LEO @Goatcheeku_18 Mohammad Siraj's figures in IPL 2023 at chinnaswamy :



4-0-21-1

4-0-22-3

4-0-23-2

4-0-30-1



Mohammad Siraj's figures in IPL 2023 at chinnaswamy :

4-0-21-1

4-0-22-3

4-0-23-2

4-0-30-1

He has been the only positive for RCB in bowling .

`` @KohlifiedGal What a day for CSK fans . Their batting was commendable , bowling anyways nothing to worry as RCB will choke . Virat Kohli failure here will be cherry on cake for these csk-msd zombies .



What a day for CSK fans . Their batting was commendable , bowling anyways nothing to worry as RCB will choke . Virat Kohli failure here will be cherry on cake for these csk-msd zombies .

They will get what they want , they put played MI and now bullied RCB .

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಅಡ್ಡ @bengaluruadda If I have a BP problem in future, it will definitely be because of watching RCB's bowling in IPL. If I have a BP problem in future, it will definitely be because of watching RCB's bowling in IPL. https://t.co/JLFFbIPcWn

𝙍𝘿𝙆 #LEO @Goatcheeku_18 RCB's bowling RCB's bowling

in PP after PP RCB's bowling RCB's bowling in PP after PP https://t.co/hdxRY2tK3G

Manan @mananthakurr This match is reminding me of RCB vs CSK 2018 Bengaluru . No matter what target you set , chasing team will have the last laugh . Don't score above 190 above man . I don't want them to chase down 200+ against us . Our bowling line-up can't even defend 240 here This match is reminding me of RCB vs CSK 2018 Bengaluru . No matter what target you set , chasing team will have the last laugh . Don't score above 190 above man . I don't want them to chase down 200+ against us . Our bowling line-up can't even defend 240 here

_deepak.jain1827 @Deepakjain1827 #RCBvCSK One match Hero, Second Match Zero VijayKumar Vyshak One match Hero, Second Match Zero VijayKumar Vyshak 💔💔 #RCBvCSK

"I was enjoying the wicket and the crowd"- Shivam Dube after his aggressive fifty vs RCB

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Shivam Dube reflected on his knock, saying:

"I was enjoying the wicket and the crowd. I back my strengths and that was much-needed today. When I am hitting, I feel it is not easy to stop. That is what I believe and that is what my team believes."

He added:

"The size of the ground and the wicket is really good. This time, I enjoyed a lot. (On the pitch and the score) 226 on any good track is good. But we have to bowl smartly and be good in the field. (On his power) Just because my dad has given me enough protein and he understands what I need for this."

