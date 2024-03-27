"One Sharma took revenge of another Sharma from Pandya" - Fans react to Abhishek Sharma's 63-run carnage in SRH vs MI clash of IPL 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma completely decimated Mumbai Indians' (MI) bowling lineup during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash between the two sides on Wednesday.

Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. While Hyderabad lost opener Mayank Agarwal early, Abhishek and Travis Head teamed up to give SRH a stunning start.

Abhishek looked at ease against Mumbai's star-studded bowling attack and took them to the cleaners. The southpaw hit seven sixes and three fours during his stay at the crease.

The talented youngster notched up the fastest half-century by an SRH batter in IPL history, crossing the 50-run mark in just 16 balls. Abhishek Sharma scored 62 runs off just 23 deliveries in the contest before getting out.

A number of fans took to social media, lauding the 23-year-old for his batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

Abhishek Sharma was finally dismissed in the 11th over. He perished while trying to play yet another lofted shot off leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's bowling. He couldn't get enough distance and was ultimately caught at deep mid-wicket.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma broke the fastest half-century record for SRH in the same match

SRH opener Travis Head looked in great touch against Mumbai Indians (MI). Making his debut for Hyderabad, the Australian left-handed batter accumulated runs at a brisk pace in the powerplay.

Head hit a wonderful half-century in just 18 balls, the then fastest by an SRH batter in the league's history. However, Head couldn't hold on to the record for a long time, with Abhishek Sharma shattering it just after 20 balls.

Head and Abhishek formed a 68-run partnership for the second wicket, setting a great platform for their big hitters like Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen to flourish. The SunRisers eventually posted 277/3 in their 20 overs, which is the most by a team in IPL's history.

SRH opened their IPL 2024 campaign with a four-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They are currently placed seventh in the points table.