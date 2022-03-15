"One year is just a small, tiny fraction of the time I plan on spending with you" - Jasprit Bumrah pens emotional note on first marriage anniversary

Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah penned a heartwarming note to his wife Sanjana Ganesan on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary.

On this day in 2021, Bumrah and Sanjana tied the knot at a private wedding in Goa in the presence of family and close friends.

The ace cricketer, who is miles away from his wife Sanjana, took to Instagram to share a beautiful short clip from their wedding to celebrate the completion of their year together.

Jasprit Bumrah captioned the post as:

"Life is better when we’re together. There’s no better way to say it really. You make me happier, kinder, funnier, more peaceful, knowing that we both add meaning and stability to each other’s lives. One year is just a small, tiny fraction of the time I plan on spending with you, happy anniversary. I love you.❤"

Bumrah is currently busy with his cricketing assignments while Sanjana, who is a broadcaster, is currently in New Zealand for the Women's World Cup.

The cricketer was recently part of India's landmark victory against Sri Lanka in the pink-ball Test in Bengaluru. He was instrumental in India's 238-run victory, picking up eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul which was his first in India.

The 28-year-old finished with 10 wickets under his belt, the second-most in the series after Ravichandran Ashwin, at an average of 9.

He will next be seen in action during IPL 2022 which starts on March 26, plying his trade for the Mumbai Indians.

Jasprit Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2022

Hours after the pink-ball Test ended, Bumrah checked-in to the Mumbai Indians' hotel in Mumbai. He was accompanied by captain Rohit Sharma, who also landed in Mumbai late on Monday.

They are expected to join the training soon before the five-time IPL champions kick off their campaign.

Mumbai will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals on March 27 in their season opener at the Brabourne Stadium.

