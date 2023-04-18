"Only 3 players have the might" - Aakash Chopra says RCB goofed up their chase in IPL 2023 clash against CSK

Aakash Chopra believes the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lack batting depth and are overly dependent on Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set a 227-run target for Du Plessis and Co. after being asked to bat first in their IPL 2023 clash in Bengaluru on Monday, April 17. Their bowlers then restricted the home team to 218/8 to eke out a narrow eight-run win.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting revolves around just three players, saying:

"When it was RCB's turn to bat, the expectation was that Virat Kohli would hit but Akash Singh dismissed him. Then Mahipal Lomror got out for zero despite getting a life and then you realize that this team does not have the might in batting - only three players have the might."

The former Indian opener highlighted how RCB do not have a formidable batter after Glenn Maxwell, elaborating:

"The batting lacks depth because you get Faf du Plessis at the top alongside Kohli - both are outstanding - and then Mahipal comes at No. 3 and Maxwell at No. 4, but after that Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai and Dinesh Karthik. There is not a lot of depth."

Chopra added that RCB are missing Rajat Patidar in IPL 2023. The Madhya Pradesh batter was ruled out of the ongoing edition of the league due to an Achilles heel injury.

"It seemed they were playing book cricket" - Aakash Chopra on Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell's partnership for RCB

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell added 126 runs for the third wicket. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra praised Faf du Plessis and Maxwell for their incredible hitting during their third-wicket partnership, stating:

"It seemed they were playing book cricket. Fours and sixes - whichever bowler you might ask to bowl. It was incredible. So much hitting does not happen even in book cricket. There also you get a zero or a two once in a while but here only fours and sixes were being struck."

However, the reputed commentator added that RCB lost a game they should have won easily, explaining:

"It seemed at one point that it was easy. They needed 10 runs per over - 80 runs in eight overs. You cannot actually goof up there. I thought they messed it up. This run chase should have happened. You should have given yourself a little more time because it was not required at that stage."

Maxwell (76 off 36) and Du Plessis (62 off 33) lost their wickets in back-to-back overs. Although Dinesh Karthik (28 off 14) and Suyash Prabhudessai (19 off 11) played a few big shots, they couldn't take their team across the line.

Poll : Are RCB overly dependent on Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in the batting department? Yes No 0 votes