"Only you can stop Ashwin and Chahal and hit them" - Aakash Chopra picks Rishabh Pant among Delhi Capitals players in focus in IPL 2024 clash vs RR

Aakash Chopra reckons Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant could play a crucial role in countering Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in his side's IPL 2024 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two sides will square off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 7.

With 10 points from 11 games, the Capitals are placed sixth on the points table. A win against the Royals will help them join three other teams on 12 points and bolster their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Pant as one of the Delhi Capitals players in focus in Tuesday's game.

"It is impossible to go beyond Rishabh Pant. I am firstly hoping that Rishabh comes to bat slightly up the order and secondly, he shouldn't do what he was doing in the last match. In the last match, it seemed like he was adamant that he would play only odd shots until he got out," he reasoned (7:40).

"However, this is his home. So Rishabh Pant, this is your ground and stage, make it your own. Play an incredible knock because both Ashwin and Chahal will be in the opposition. Only you can stop Ashwin and Chahal and hit them," the former India opener added.

Pant has amassed 398 runs at a strike rate of 158.56 in 11 innings in IPL 2024. He scored a 26-ball 28 in the Delhi Capitals' 12-run loss in the reverse fixture in Jaipur and would want to play a match-winning knock at home.

"He is a player who can change this team's present and future" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk

Jake Fraser-McGurk has a strike rate of 233.33 in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons Jake Fraser-McGurk could be a game-changer for the Delhi Capitals against the Rajasthan Royals.

"Once again Jake Fraser-McGurk. He is a player who can change this team's present and future. If he gets going, which means if he neutralizes Trent Boult's threat and manages Sandeep Sharma, he can hit. If he plays six to seven overs, the team's score is suddenly close to 90. The game will then start moving in that way," Chopra said (7:10).

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked Axar Patel as another crucial player for the Delhi Capitals due to his all-round abilities.

"The third player I am focusing on is Axar Patel. You either see Mukesh Kumar or Khaleel Ahmed in bowling, and Lizaad Williams has played among overseas but hasn't been able to perform that well. You might see Ishant Sharma playing if he is fit but I am thinking Axar Patel because he does two jobs," he noted (8:30).

"He bats and bowls, and scored 60-odd runs when he came to bat against Gujarat at this ground. He might come here also because if Yuzi Chahal is bringing the ball in, you can try to hit on the leg side. He brings that depth in the batting. So Axar Patel will be my third player to watch out for," the former KKR player added.

Axar has aggregated 149 runs at a strike rate of 124.16 in nine innings in IPL 2024. The left-arm spinner has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.24 in 11 games this season.

