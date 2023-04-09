"Only got to know I'm playing before the toss" - Ajinkya Rahane on selection for MI vs CSK IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings batter Ajinkya Rahane has said that he was roped into Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) playing XI at the last moment for the Mumbai Indians clash on Saturday (April 8).

CSK outplayed Rohit Sharma and his men at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by seven wickets. The visitors chased down a moderate target of 158 with 11 balls to spare.

Local boy Rahane was the architect for CSK in the second innings. Slotting in to bat at No.3 after the early dismissal of Devon Conway, Rahane scored 61 off 27 balls while using the field restricted conditions to his full advantage.

The 34-year-old smashed seven fours and three sixes to notch up his 29th IPL fifty in just 19 balls, which is the second-fastest fifty by a CSK player in IPL history. Former CSK star Suresh Raina holds the feat in 16 balls against Kings XI Punjab in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014.

Speaking about his surprise selection in the team, Rahane told the official broadcaster after the match:

"Really enjoyed it. I only got to know I'm playing before the toss. Unfortunately, Moeen was unwell. I was batting really well in the nets, and also had a good domestic season this year."

Ajinkya Rahane further mentioned about his sublime knock and the components that helped him in playing some classic shots. He added:

"That's my strength. I rely on my timing and that's all I wanted to back, instead of looking to slog it over. It's all about being prepared every time you're playing, you have to be ready. IPL is a long tournament, you never know when you get the opportunity. It's all about knowing your game, visualizing, and taking the opportunity."

"Would love to play a Test match at Wankhede" - Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane hasn't played a Test match for India since the conclusion of the South Africa tour in January last year. The lack of runs from Rahane in 2021 (479 in 23 innings at 20.83) and India's series loss against South Africa (2-1) forced the selectors to drop the middle-order batter from the squad.

During New Zealand's tour of India in November-December 2021, Rahane led India in the first Test in Kanpur. He sustained a minor left hamstring strain in the first Test and hence missed the second match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ajinkya Rahane, surprisingly, has never played a Test match at his home venue. While expressing desire to play a red-ball game for India at the Wankhede Stadium, the CSK batter said:

"I haven't played a Test match here yet. I would love to play a Test match at Wankhede."

Ajinkya Rahane has played 82 Test matches for India from 2013 to 2022 and has amassed 4931 runs at an average of 38.52.

