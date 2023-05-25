"Only Sunil Narine has dismissed Rohit Sharma more times than him" - Aakash Chopra questions LSG's selection and tactics in IPL 2023 loss to MI

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) team selection and tactics in their IPL 2023 Eliminator loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Rohit Sharma and Co. set LSG a 183-run target after opting to bat first in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24. Krunal Pandya and Co. were then bowled out for 101, losing the game by 81 runs and getting knocked out at the Eliminator stage for the second successive edition of the Indian Premier League.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra criticized the Lucknow Super Giants for playing Krishnappa Gowtham ahead of Amit Mishra, reasoning:

"Lucknow played Krishnappa Gowtham and didn't play Amit Mishra. Let me give you an idea of Amit Mishra's numbers. Amit Mishra has dismissed Rohit Sharma seven times. Only Sunil Narine has dismissed Rohit Sharma more times than him, in terms of spinners, but they don't play him."

The former Indian also lambasted LSG for giving Gowtham just a solitary over in Wednesday's game, elaborating:

"I think he (Mishra) has bowled seven to ten deliveries to Ishan Kishan and dismissed him thrice, but they don't play him. They play Krishnappa Gowtham saying they need an off-spinner. They got him to bowl just one over. He bowled just the second over of the game and then did not bowl at all."

Chopra pointed out that the experienced Mishra would have been effective even against the likes of Tim David and Cameron Green, stating:

"You did the same thing last time as well. You got Swapnil Singh to bowl just one over and then didn't give him another over. Why do you play them? A leg-spinner is sitting outside who will bowl four overs and pick up wickets. Whether they have Tim David or Cameron Green, he is a leg-spinner, he is Amit Mishra."

Gowtham conceded eight runs in the second over of the Mumbai Indians' innings. He wasn't given the ball thereafter even though a left-hander in Tilak Varma was at the crease in the middle overs.

"He did score a fifty but played only one match" - Aakash Chopra questions LSG for playing Kyle Mayers ahead of Quinton de Kock

Aakash Chopra also questioned the Lucknow Super Giants' reasoning for playing Kyle Mayers ahead of Quinton de Kock, explaining:

"Another interesting one was that Quinton de Kock was dropped. They said Kyle Mayers' numbers on this ground are very good but he played only one match and there too he got out as soon as spin was introduced. He did score a fifty but played only one match."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that a plethora of changes at the top of the order hurt LSG, observing:

"So based on that one match, you said you don't need Quinton but Kyle Mayers. How do you do that? This team has changed so many openers. I do understand that you have to juggle a bit since KL Rahul is not there, but so many changes."

Chopra added that there was no way LSG could have won the game when three of their players got run out. He concluded by blaming their tactics, team selection, running between the wickets, and overall lack of quality in the Indian batting department for their exit from the tournament.

