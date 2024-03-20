"Only time will tell" - Harbhajan Singh on Rohit Sharma's comfort level playing under Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh feels only time will tell if the equation of Rohit Sharma playing under Hardik Pandya will pay dividends for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

In arguably the most dramatic IPL off-season, MI traded for Hardik from the Gujarat Titans and subsequently made him captain. The talismanic all-rounder will replace long-time skipper Rohit in IPL 2024.

When asked about how the dynamic between Rohit and Hardik would work in an interview with the Times of India, Harbhajan said:

"Only time will tell. Who will be comfortable or who will not? Mumbai Indians have been a soild and formidable franchise in IPL. I am sure they would love to leave the controversies behind and pave the way for the future."

Rohit Sharma achieved tremendous success as MI captain from 2013 to 2023, leading the side to all five titles.

Meanwhile, Hardik has proven his captaincy credentials in two seasons with GT in 2022 and 2023. Under him, the franchise won the IPL title in their maiden appearance in 2022 and finished as runner-up last year.

"Rohit Sharma is a human being the entire dressing room loves" - Harbhajan Singh

Rohit recently led an inexperienced Indian side to a Test series win against England.

Harbhajan Singh praised Rohit Sharma as someone all the players in the dressing room love having around and feels the veteran cricketer has laid the foundation for a young Indian team.

The former off-spinner played under Rohit in the IPL from 2013 to 2017, helping MI win three of their five titles.

"Rohit Sharma is a human being the entire dressing room loves. The foundation of this young Indian team has been laid by Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli wasn't part of the (England) series. In the absence of a stalwart like him, the way the youngsters have performed is just amazing and commendable," said Harbhajan.

Harbhajan added:

"This shows there is no dearth of talent in our youngsters. All they need is a platform. They needed a hand on their shoulders and Rohit played that big role very very well. He was a captain and a big brother to these youngsters in the series. He conveyed a message to them - 'mai aapke saath hun, aap wo kariye jo aapko aata hai' (I am with you, do what you know)."

Despite the absence of several senior players, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah, at different stages of the England series, Rohit led India admirably to a 4-1 win.

The result helped India climb to the top of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) table.