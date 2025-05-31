"Opening the bowling with Prasidh Krishna a tactical error" - Former SRH coach questions GT's strategy in IPL 2025 Eliminator vs MI

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Tom Moody has questioned Gujarat Titans' (GT) decision to open the bowling with Prasidh Krishna in the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Mumbai Indians (MI). He termed the move as a tactical error.

MI beat GT by 20 runs in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30. Batting first after winning the toss, Mumbai posted 228-5 and then held the opposition to 208-6. MI will now take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1.

Prasidh, who had been GT's best bowler heading into the Eliminator, had a poor match, and ended up conceding 53 runs in his four overs, while picking up two wickets. Jonny Bairstow clobbered him for three sixes and two fours in the fourth over. During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Moody opined that GT erred by asking Prasidh to bowl two overs in the powerplay. He commented:

"Opening the bowling with Prasidh Krishna was a tactical error. He has spent a majority of the season as an impact bowler in the middle phase of the game. There's only been two occasions when he has bowled two (overs) in the powerplay in the whole season. He's been most effective with that hard lengths in the middle phase where he's got the protection out there square of the wicket."

The 59-year-old further added that Gujarat played into Mumbai's hands by allowing Prasidh to bowl against the likes of Bairstow and Rohit Sharma, who enjoy the back of the length deliveries. Moody elaborated:

"To expose him to two players like Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow, who love that back of the length line, they can get back and pivot and pull the ball comfortably, it's right in their wheelhouse... [They could have tried] left-arm spin early on. With Washington Sundar coming in, it would have made a lot of sense and would have been something they [MI openers] possibly wouldn't have been expecting."

Chasing 229, Gujarat fell short of the target despite yet another brilliant knock from Sai Sudharsan (80 off 49). The early loss of skipper Shubman Gill (1) dealt a massive setback to their hopes.

Prasidh Krishna is the current Purple Cap holder

Despite the forgettable outing against MI, Prasidh moved to the top of the wicket-takers list in IPL 2025. He ended his campaign with 25 scalps in 15 matches at an average of 19.52 and an economy rate of 8.27, with a best of 4-41.

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad is second on the list, with 24 scalps from 14 matches. Josh Hazlewood and Trent Boult are next, with 21 wickets each from 11 and 15 games respectively.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More