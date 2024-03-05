"Other franchises: Khtm tata-tata bye-bye"- Top 10 funny memes as SRH replace Aiden Markram with Pat Cummins as captain for IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) management recently announced their decision to replace Aiden Markram with Pat Cummins as the franchise's captain for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Cummins will become the fourth captain to lead the franchise in as many seasons.

Markram endured a tough time as captain last season as the Hyderabad-based team finished at the bottom of the points table. However, the South African batter led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) admirably to title wins in the SA20 2023 and 2024 seasons, solidifying his leadership credentials.

Many thought he would be given another chance this season to lead the SRH side in IPL due to his proven track record in SA20.

However, the SRH management decided to hand over the reins to Pat Cummins, who had a sensational run as captain in international cricket last year, winning multiple trophies. There will also be added pressure on Cummins as Sunrisers procured his services with a massive paycheck of ₹20.5 crores at the IPL 2024 mini-auction.

IPL fans took note of the latest development in the Orange Army camp and expressed their views on the captaincy change by sharing memes on social media platforms. One fan wrote:

"Other franchises: Khtm tata-tata bye-bye."

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"We spend so much time here"- Pat Cummins on connection with India

In a recent conversation on Star Sports, Pat Cummins opened up that India feels like a second home as they have spent a lot of time here over the past few years due to IPL and international cricket. He said:

"India is like a second home. We spend so much time here. IPL you've got your home teams. So you actually feel like you've got plenty of fans Or, you know, at least cricket fans that have, you know, supported you or, you know, lots of people come up to me and say, Oh, I'm from Kolkata or I go for KKR. So it's nice feeling like not everyone's against you."

Do you think SRH made the right decision by changing their captain for IPL 2024? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App