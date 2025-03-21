"Other teams Intra Squad Scores: 270+, CSK intra Squad Scores: 199"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of CSK's opening match of IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin their IPL 2025 campaign on Sunday (March 23) with a match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The Chepauk Stadium in Chennai will host IPL's El Classico.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue as captain for the second straight season. He was handed over the reins of the Super Kings side last year after wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni relinquished captaincy.

Ruturaj did not have an ideal start to his leadership tenure as CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2024, finishing fifth in the points table. However, he enjoyed a great season with the bat, scoring 583 runs across 14 games at an average of 53, including one century and four fifties.

He and the management will be hopeful of better performance from the team in IPL 2025, having reinforced their squad with the addition of quality players like R Ashwin, Sam Curran, and Noor Ahmad.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the legendary MS Dhoni and other star CSK players in action during the upcoming IPL 2025. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. One meme read:

"Other teams Intra Squad Scores: 270+, CSK intra Squad Scores: 199"

Here are some of the top memes:

CSK's complete schedule for IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7.30 pm

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7.30 pm

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7.30 pm

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3.30 pm

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7.30 pm

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7.30 pm

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7.30 pm

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7.30 pm

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7.30 pm

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7.30 pm

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7.30 pm

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7.30 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7.30 pm

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3.30 pm

