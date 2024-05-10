"Our bowlers are so desperate to ensure RCB vs CSK becomes eliminator"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of GT vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

The Gujarat Titans (GT) posted a mammoth total of 231/3 in the first innings of their IPL 2024 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, May 10. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is playing host to this encounter.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. GT skipper Shubman Gill hit a four and six in the opening over of the match against left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner to give a good start for the hosts. Gill continued in the same vein while Sai Sudharsan played a bit watchfully in the powerplay as GT reached 58/0 at the end of six overs.

Sudharsan switched gear swiftly after the half-stage and smashed the CSK bowlers all around the park to race towards the three-figure mark. Gill also continued to play aggressively, as runs kept flowing at both ends.

Both the stylish batters reached their centuries in the 17th over and put on 210 runs for the first wicket. The duo perished in the 18th over while trying to keep hit big. Shardul Thakur bowled an excellent spell of 4-0-25-0 in the death overs to restrict GT from breaching the 240-run mark.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 59th match of IPL 2024 between GT and CSK. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

"The wicket is great to bat on"- GT opener Sai Sudharsan after his century against CSK in IPL 2024 encounter

At the mid-innings break, GT opener Sai Sudharsan reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings. He told the host broadcaster:

"It was a great innings, everyone wanted us to play the way we played this game. Very happy we executed this game. Wriddhi bhai is not well, so I opened the innings today. The wicket is great to bat on. We can never say how much is enough. Mixing it well and going wider will be a great option. It will be a great game."

Sai continued:

"Little bit at the start, it was sticking. Going forward, it got better. Compared to the seam-up balls, the slower ones are gripping a little. It was great to watch Shubman. I am learning a lot from him. Great experience, and I wanted to play a game like this. (On his good record against CSK) I think I am trying to give my best, this game was even special for me."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of tonight's IPL 2024 match? Let us know in the comments section.

