"Our emotional quotient has gone very high" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunity for Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant in IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra has said IPL 2024 will present the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant a great opportunity to prove his fitness and form before the Indian team is selected for the T20 World Cup.

Pant missed the last edition of the prestigious league due to serious injuries suffered in a horrific car accident. He is expected to lead and play in the middle order for the Capitals this season but it's not yet clear whether he will be keeping wickets as well right from the outset.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the opportunities for some of the Delhi Capitals players in IPL 2024. As for Pant, he said (9:10):

"Opportunities are absolutely plenty. Our emotional quotient has gone very high for Rishabh Pant. We are all waiting for Rishabh Pant to come, hit and shine. Everyone has even started talking about the T20 World Cup, that he will reach there if he scores runs."

"At the moment, we are riding high on emotion because we all love him so much. However, he will go to the ground after a long time. 14 months is a long time. So it's a big opportunity to see how he will play, that will we see the old Rishabh Pant," the former India opener added.

Chopra expects Pant to be back to his explosive best in IPL 2024. However, he acknowledged that the left-handed batter might start slowly and gather momentum as the tournament progresses.

"He might come in the running for the Indian team" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals seamer Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed picked up nine wickets in as many games in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra named Khaleel Ahmed as another Delhi Capitals player with a great opportunity in IPL 2024.

"I feel it's a great opportunity for Khaleel Ahmed as well because Khaleel is there or thereabouts. I like his bowling a lot. If he backs up his previous season with another good one, he might come in the running for the Indian team," he reasoned (10:05).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Axar Patel could pip Ravindra Jadeja for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad with excellent performances in IPL 2024.

"Axar Patel is doing extremely well. He gives 'Player of the Match' performances (for India) and is then dropped for the next match. Only one between him and Jaddu might go to the West Indies. So this is his opportunity. Please make him bat slightly up the order if he is batting well," Chopra added.

Chopra noted that the Delhi Capitals have got nominal returns on the ₹12 crore they spent to retain Prithvi Shaw. He said the DC opener needs to make it count this year if he expects a huge bid at next year's auction.

