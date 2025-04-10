“Our fans don’t travel as much” - Virat Kohli reveals RCB’s most intense rivalry in IPL history

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli picked his side's clashes against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the most exciting in his IPL career. CSK-RCB matches have produced some of the most high-octane on-field moments for years, with their respective fandoms adding more spice to the rivalry.

Ad

While the overall results look lop-sided, with CSK boasting five IPL titles to RCB's none, recent history has been kinder to the Bengaluru-based franchise. Despite trailing CSK 12-21 in 34 meetings, RCB can take solace from beating their arch-rivals in the last two face-offs.

Talking about the CSK-RCB rivalry in an interview with JioStar, Kohli said (Via India Today):

"One team that we historically, I have felt, had tense games is playing CSK in Bengaluru. There, they will have Chennai fans. In Bengaluru, playing against CSK, a lot of fans from Chennai are also there. There is a bit of tension. In their stadium, it's full of CSK fans. Here, in Bengaluru, people are like 'Okay, come see the game'. There, it's full of yellow. Our fans don't travel as much."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"CSK fans also travel a lot; we all know that. They buy tickets very early. They occupy a section (at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium). The game also gets very competitive. CSK vs RCB is the most exciting environment that I have been a part of."

RCB eliminated CSK from the playoffs with a 27-run win in their final league stage game of IPL 2024. RCB also broke a 17-year drought against CSK in Chennai with a 50-run win earlier this season.

Ad

RCB and CSK in opposite ends of the spectrum in IPL 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

RCB and CSK are on opposite sides of the points table in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. While RCB have begun their campaign in style, winning three out of four outings, CSK are reeling at second-to-bottom on the points table with a lone win in five matches.

Defeating CSK in Chennai aside, RCB also stunned the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their home arena. Meanwhile, the Men in Yellow are searching for form and the right combination, finding themselves in the middle of a four-game losing streak after winning their season opener against MI at home.

Looking ahead, RCB will take on the in-form Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru today (April 10).On the other hand, CSK will look to avoid their worst single-season losing streak with a win over KKR in Chennai tomorrow (April 11).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More