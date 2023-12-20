"Our fans will select a much balanced team"- Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh blasts RCB's IPL auction 2024 strategy

Former Indian cricketer and a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter, Dodda Ganesh was livid with the way RCB went about their plans in the IPL 2024 auction. The former Karnataka pacer feels that the Bengaluru-based franchise paid no attention to the gaping holes in their squad.

After the retentions were announced, RCB, just like many other teams, had some areas to work on to complete their squad. After a massive trade deal involving Cameron Green, they almost halved their available purse.

Dodda Ganesh claimed that the passionate RCB fans would have made more rational decisions had they been given a say alongside the think tank at the auction. On this, here's what he posted on X:

"Give the RCB fans half the money from the purse and a freehand at the auction table; I bet you, our fans will select a much balanced team for all conditions and might as well save some money. Cannot believe that a pro crkt team can do such elementary mistakes #IPL2024"

Dodda Ganesh also questioned RCB signing Yash Dayal

The focus of the Royal Challengers Bangalore seemed to be working on their bowling department having released a number of bowlers. However, Dodda Ganesh was baffled to see them spend a whopping ₹5 crore on left-arm pacer Yash Dayal.

The Uttar Pradesh pacer had a forgettable IPL 2023 season, wherein he was smashed for five sixes off five balls by Rinku Singh, in a game that dented the bowler's confidence. On this, Ganesh stated:

"Any bowler can have a bad day. Yash Dayal too had one bad over. He is still a good bowler and had decent returns in the #SMAT. However, spending 5crs on him, is simply ridiculous, RCB. My mind boggles 😳 #IPL2024"

Having spent ₹11.5 crore on Alzarri Joseph, a relatively inexperienced bowler, it will be interesting to see which four foreigners do RCB field upfront.

