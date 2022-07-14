"Our newest angel in our lives" - Robin Uthappa blessed with baby daughter

Indian batter Robin Uthappa has been blessed with a baby daughter. The former Karnataka and current Kerala cricketer took to Instagram to make the announcement on Thursday.

Uthappa posted a photo in the company of his wife and former tennis player Sheetal, his son Neal and the newest addition to the family. Introducing his daughter Trinity Thea Uthappa, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter captioned his post:

"With hearts that are full we'd love to introduce our newest angel in our lives. Introducing Trinity Thea UTHAPPA. We're so grateful to you for choosing us to bring you into the world and blessing us to be your parents and your brother."

Take a look at the post here:

Congratulatory wishes poured in from the cricketing fraternity, with Piyush Chawla, Irfan Pathan and Uthappa's good friend KL Rahul leading the way in the comments section of the post.

Uthappa's first experience with parenthood dates back to 2017 with the birth of his son Neal Nolan Uthappa.

Robin Uthappa represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2022

After helping them to their fourth IPL crown in 2021, Robin Uthappa was re-signed by CSK ahead of the 2022 season. The tournament never went according to plan though, with the defending champions enduring their worst season till date, mustering a mere four wins out of their 14 matches.

Uthappa started the season in fine fashion with a couple of half-centuries across his first five games. He even registered his highest score in the IPL as he struck a 50-ball 80 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the midst of a 165-run partnership with Shivam Dube.

However, his form tapered off thereafter as he finished with 230 runs from 12 games at an average of 20.91 and a strike rate of 134.50. With CSK choosing to try out their bench strength, he made way in the playing XI for the team's final two encounters.

Uthappa's last international appearance came in a T20 against Zimbabwe in Harare back in 2015.

