"Out and about in Delhi"- RCB batter Virat Kohli enjoys a ride in his home city with his wife Anushka Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli recently enjoyed a ride in his home city of Delhi with his wife Anushka Sharma.

The RCB contingent, including Kohli, are currently in Delhi for their match against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the match between RCB and DC on Saturday, May 6.

Kohli took to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday to give fans a glimpse of his activities off the field. He shared a picture of himself in the company of Anushka Sharma, riding in a car in Delhi. Virat Kohli captioned:

"Out and about in delhi ❤️ @anushkasharma"

After relinquishing the RCB captaincy in 2021, Virat Kohli captained the side for three games this season. Faf du Plessis' rib injury during the match against CSK last month forced him to play as an impact player substitute for a couple of matches. It opened the door for Kohli to return to the leadership role. He led the side well as they won two games and ended up losing on one occasion.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's opening duo of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have been in sensational form with the bat for their side. Du Plessis has scored 466 runs across nine games at an average of 58.25, including five half-centuries, and is the current holder of the Orange Cap. Kohli, who has 364 runs at an average of 45.50 is fourth in the list of highest run-scorers.

Glenn Maxwell is the only other batter to complement their efforts in the Bangalore batting line-up so far. He has scored 262 runs at an impressive strike rate of 183.22 while playing the enforcer's role in the middle order.

RCB's schedule for their remaining league matches of IPL 2023

May 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Delhi, 7:30 pm

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai, 7:30 pm

May 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Jaipur, 3:30 pm

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Hyderabad, 7:30 pm

May 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

