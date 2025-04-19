"Owners are living in some delusional world where they feel Pant is Impact player"- Fans slam Lucknow skipper for 9-ball 3 in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant endured another poor outing with the bat in the IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on April 19. The 27-year-old was the most expensive signing in IPL history in the 2025 auction at ₹27 crores.

However, he has struggled throughout the season, with a lone half-century in eight innings. Pant got dismissed for a horrific nine-ball three in the ongoing game against RR. He played an ungainly reverse sweep off Wanindu Hasaranga, struggling at three from eight balls.

The southpaw has scored only 106 runs thus far this season at a dismal average of 15.14 and a strike rate of under 100.

However, the ball took the top edge of his willow before RR wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel took a juggling catch.

Fans on X slammed Pant for another poor batting display, saying:

"That has been Pant story in white ball format but unfortunately LSG owners are living in some delusional world where they feel Pant is impact player and could become a good captain."

The vitriol from fans continued for Pant, with one X user saying:

"Pant fans are the reason why he’s getting so much hate this time, he has 106 runs in 8 matches and his fans are constantly trolling Iyer, Samson, KL and now even Axar, shameless stuff."

"Pant has to do some in the upcoming matches or his national T20 career is almost over.There's already Jitesh,Rahul,Jurel in the waiting and Sanju Samson is already a regular.I will about his issues in detailed video most probably," tweeted a fan.

"Pant still playing.?? Just retire FFS and save your legacy you earned so far," a fan said.

LSG post competitive total against RR despite Pant's early dismissal

Rishabh Pant's early dismissal had LSG reeling at 54/3 in the eighth over in the RR clash. Before Pant's departure, LSG lost their two best batters of the season, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, early.

However, the in-form Aiden Markram and middle-order batter Ayush Badoni stitched together a crucial 76 off 49 deliveries to bring LSG back on track. The former top-scored for LSG with a 45-ball 66, while the latter finished on 50 from 34 balls.

However, the duo's dismissals in quick succession meant LSG struggled to accelerate for the next few overs. Nevertheless, a 27-run last over helped them get to a competitive total of 180/5 in 20 overs.

A win will take LSG to the top four on the points table, drawing them level with the Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Delhi Capitals on ten points.

