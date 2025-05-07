"Paagal nahi bola, joker bola" - Rahul Vaidya clarifies comments on Virat Kohli amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Indian singer Rahul Vaidya clarified his comments on Virat Kohli amid the IPL 2025 season. He has been in the news for the controversy involving himself and star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Kohli.

As Virat Kohli had blocked Rahul Vaidya on Instagram, the latter had taken a hilarious dig at the cricketer, saying it could have been another 'algorithm glitch', referring to a recent controversy involving Kohli and actress Avneet Kaur.

Rahul claimed that Kohli's fans then abused him, his family and his wife, following which he had stated that Kohli's fans are bigger jokers than Kohli. While at the airport, he was asked to react on the whole matter by the Paparazzi present. A person could be heard saying Rahul called Kohli 'Paagal' which translates to mad or lunatic.

The singer clarified his comments saying he called Kohli a joker and not 'Paagal'.

'Paagal nahi bola, joker bola (I did not say mad, I told joker)," he said.

"Agar aapko woh screenshot dikhau na, jis tara ki gaaliyan mujhe, meri family ko, wife ko di hai... fans ne. Maine kaha kya tha, his fans are bigger jokers than him (If I show you the screenshots, the kind of abuses given to me, my family, my wife... by his fans. What have I told, his fans are bogger jokers than him)," he added.

When he was questioned about his statements, he claimed he hadn't spoken anything wrong and was also a big cricket fan. However, he said that he expects an answer as to why Virat Kohli blocked him.

"Maine usko galat thodi kaha hai. Mai sabse bada fan hu cricket ka. Usne block kyu kiya uska jawab toh mile na mujhe (I have not told him anything wrong. I am a big fan of cricket. But at least I should get an answer as to why he blocked me)," he said.

Watch the video of the same posted by Filmygyan on Instagram below -

Virat Kohli will be in action on May 9 against LSG in the IPL 2025 season

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be seen in action once again in RCB's next game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, May 9. He has been in great form with the bat, scoring 505 runs from 11 games with seven fifties.

Notably, all of his half-centuries have come in a winning cause for RCB this season. As a result of his top form, they have won eight out of their 11 matches and have 16 points as well.

On the brink of qualification, a win in their next match against LSG will take them to 18 points and seal their spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Kohli scored a fifty in their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well and will be eager to carry his form into their next game.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More