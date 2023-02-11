Pacer Prasidh Krishna unlikely to be fit in time for 2023 World Cup: Reports

Young Team India fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who has been out of cricketing action since August 2022 due to a stress fracture, is unlikely to be fit in time for the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

The Men in Blue have suffered due to multiple injury problems over the last year, particularly in the pace bowling department. A couple of days back, it was reported that Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to be picked for the last two Tests against Australia since Team India’s think tank don’t want to risk him in the World Cup year.

On Friday, February 10, a PTI report claimed that Karnataka speedster Prasidh is unlikely to be in contention for a place in the ODI World Cup squad. Apparently, while the 26-year-old has been undergoing an intense rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, things are not looking too good. The news agency quoted a BCCI source as saying:

“Prasidh has a stress fracture and in case of this particular form of injury, you cannot put a date on prospective comeback.

“Every player has a different body type and recovery process and time would be different. It could be anything between six months to one year. In case of Prasidh, he is still not fit enough to return to play and it is unfortunate that he missed the entire domestic season.”

Already out for 6 months, Prasidh Krishna might take more time to get fit

With Mohammed Siraj having done an excellent job in white-ball cricket in Prasidh’s absence, the latter will have to come up with a highly impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to prove his form and fitness. However, his chances of recovering in time ahead of the T20 league are also looking slim.

Prasidh Krishna’s impressive ODI numbers

Before getting injured, Prasidh produced some good performances for Team India in ODIs. In 14 one-day matches, he has claimed 25 wickets at an excellent average of 23.92 and an economy rate of 5.32.

The right-arm pacer holds the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian on ODI debut. He claimed 4/54 against England in Pune in March 2021.

His career-best ODI figures of 4/12 came against West Indies in Ahmedabad in February 2022. He last turned out for India in August 2022, registering figures of 1/28 against Zimbabwe in Harare.

