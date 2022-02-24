"Pains to see my images being used to mislead people"- Sachin Tendulkar slams a casino for using his 'morphed images'

Sachin Tendulkar has expressed disappointment over his morphed images being used to endorse a casino on social media platforms. The legendary batter strongly refuted any involvement in casino, alcohol or tobacco-related advertisements.

Tendulkar assured his legal team would initiate the necessary action against the culprits. He then urged his followers and fans to stay alert and not be deceived by such advertisements. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sachin Tendulkar clarified the issue and wrote:

"Requesting everyone to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media.

"It has come to my notice that there are multiple ads being shown on social media platforms, with a morphed photo showing me endorsing a casino. I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco or alcohol - directly or indirectly, in an individual capacity. It pains to see that my images are being used to mislead people. While my legal team will be taking the required action, I felt it was important for me to share this information with everyone."

"I am pleased to see how his career has shaped over the last decade" - Sachin Tendulkar on Virat Kohli's career growth

Sachin Tendulkar opened up about how he was extremely pleased to see the career growth of Virat Kohli over the last decade. Terming Kohli as his friend, Sachin reminisced about the time the duo spent together with the Indian team.

The 48-year old then heaped praise on Virat Kohli's work ethic, which assisted him in becoming the premier batter of his generation.

In a conversation with Graham Bensinger, Sachin said:

“Virat is a good friend. I am pleased to see how his career has shaped over the last decade. When he was starting up, I was part of the team at that time and I was able to see that fire and hunger inside him. And from thereon, how he has worked hard on his game and how he has changed his lifestyle to achieve what he has been able to has been remarkable."

Virat Kohli also consulted Tendulkar and sought his help when he went through a rough patch during the Test series in England.

