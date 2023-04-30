Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scored a daunting total of 200/4 in the 41st IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 30, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

PBKS bowlers have now conceded 200 runs for the second time on the trot, as LSG made 257 against them in the previous match. Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the IPL 2023 match between CSK and PBKS. They expressed their reactions in the form of some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Opener Devon Conway's 92* powers CSK to 200/4 against PBKS

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first, considering it was an afternoon game. Ruturaj Gaikwad (37) and Devon Conway once again gave the hosts a great start with their 86-run opening partnership. Sikandar Raza dismissed Gaikwad in the 10th over to give PBKS their first breakthrough.

Shivam Dube (28) then came in and played a useful cameo in the company of Conway to inject more momentum into the innings. Devon Conway played a magnificent knock at one end throughout and kept scoring briskly but was left stranded on 92*(52) after 20 overs. MS Dhoni 13*(4) finished the innings on a high by smashing two sixes in the last over.

Reflecting on the first innings during the mid-innings break, Conway said:

"(On the conditions and the pitch) It is a good wicket. A little bit slow when the ball was pitched on a hard length. Just about making sure you are nice and clear whenever going into bat. Try not to complicate things."

"(On Dhoni taking strike on the last two balls) That was like a great atmosphere. It was pretty special to be out there when those two balls went for six."

