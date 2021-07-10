Pankaj Singh retires from all formats of cricket

Pankaj Singh has drawn the curtains on his career. The right-arm medium-fast bowler represented Team India in two Test matches and one ODI. He made a name for himself with his excellent performances for the Rajasthan cricket team in the domestic arena.

Announcing his retirement on Saturday (July 10), Pankaj Singh said:

“Playing for RCA, BCCI, IPL and CAP has been tremendous honour for me. I have been part of RCA for close to 15 years and reached many milestones and gained incredible experience under the roof of RCA.”

“My journey with RCA has always been memorable & will always remain first priority for me. It is not an easy decision to make, however, there comes a time in every sportsperson's life where one has to call it a day,” he signed off.

Pankaj Singh:



“With the heavy heart and mixed emotions, I officially announce my Retirement from all forms of the cricket.”#Cricket — Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) July 10, 2021

Pankaj Singh played domestic cricket for Puducherry and Rajasthan. He made his first-class debut in 2004 and played 117 first-class matches, picking up 472 wickets. In the List-A format, Pankaj took 118 wickets in 79 matches, while he accounted for 43 wickets in 57 T20s.

The right-arm pacer played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in his IPL career.

Memories of donning the test cap will always be close to my heart: Pankaj Singh

Pankaj Singh picked up two wickets in his Test career

Pankaj Singh played his first international match for Team India on June 5, 2010 against Sri Lanka. He returned with figures of 0/45 in that game. Four years later, Sourav Ganguly handed him his maiden Test cap ahead of a match against England in Southampton.

Singh played two Tests on that tour, scalping two wickets for India. His two Test wickets were Joe Root and Jos Buttler. Reflecting on his brief international career, the 36-year-old added:

“I am fortunate enough to receive the test cap from Sourav Ganguly & got an opportunity to play under captaincy of legend MS Dhoni. Memories of donning the test cap will always be close to my heart.”

Edited by Parimal Dagdee