"Par bhai captain to main hu"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB reach 173/6 after overcoming a top-order collapse against CSK in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) managed to post a decent total of 173/6 in the first innings of the opening match of IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

After opting to bat first, Bengaluru got off to a good start with a 41-run opening partnership in 4.3 overs. Faf du Plessis took the strike for the majority, scoring 35 runs in 23 balls, while Virat Kohli faced only four deliveries.

Mustafizur Rahman's double strike in the fifth over brought CSK back into the contest with the wickets of Du Plessis and Rajat Patidar. Deepak Chahar then dismissed Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck to make things even better for the hosts.

Virat Kohli (21) and Cameron Green (18) stabilized things for a while but could not score freely. Just when they looked to up the ante after getting set, Mustafizur Rahman dismissed both of them in the 12th over to put CSK in the driver's seat. Anuj Rawat (48) and Dinesh Karthik (38*) rose to the occasion under pressure and powered RCB to a respectable total of 173 with a partnership of 95 runs for the sixth wicket.

Fans enjoyed the intense action in the first innings of the match and expressed their reactions to it by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Till the last over, I was fighting my form"- Dinesh Karthik after 1st innings of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 clash

At the half-time break, RCB batter Dinesh Karthik reflected on his knock and his team's performance in the first innings. He said:

"I was a bit rusty. Till the last over, I was fighting my form. But it happens, trying to get into the groove a little bit. I was trying hard, we were in a bit of a pressure situation. Wanted to stitch a partnership together. It was a special knock by Rawat."

He added:

"It is a very, very good pitch. Won't be surprised if we are a little under-par. We will have to bowl and field really well. When we lost a few wickets in the middle, that hurt us a little bit. Even in the last over, I could not connect even with one six and that could have been the difference between 174 and 180."

Do you think RCB can defend this target and win the first match of IPL 2024? Let us know your views in the comments section.