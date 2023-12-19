"Pat Cummins can buy PSL now"- Top funny Pat Cummins memes as SRH signs him at IPL 2024 auction with a historic ₹20.5 crore bid

Australia captain Pat Cummins made history by becoming the second highest-paid player in Indian Premier League (IPL). The Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai is hosting the IPL 2024 auction today (December 19).

This has been a phenomenal year for Pat Cummins in international cricket. He won the Ashes series, WTC 2023, and also the ODI World Cup in India as a captain. Cummins was spot-on with his tactical strategies and also performed his role perfectly in the bowling department.

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the SunRisers Hyderabad bought into those glorious performances and bid heavily for the all-rounder. After an intense battle with several teams, the Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him with a massive ₹20.50 crores bid. SRH might also be looking at Cummins for a leadership role.

Fans took note of the significant development at the auction and conveyed their responses by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

"Pumped to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL season"- Pat Cummins

In a video uploaded by Sunrisers Hyderabad on their social media handles, Pat Cummins expressed excitement about joining the franchise and added that he is looking forward to IPL 2024. He said:

"Pumped to be joining the SRH for the upcoming IPL season. I've heard a lot about the Orange Army and played in Hyderabad a few times and always loved it. Can't wait to get started. Great to see another Aussie Travis Head over there as well. So, we are going to have a lot of fun this season and hopefully, plenty of success."

SRH head coach Daniel Vettori also reacted after their biggest buy at the IPL 2024 auction in a conversation with broadcasters and said:

“Someone else desperately wanted him as well, that’s why he got pushed to that high number. Because our team is relatively settled and we have the budget, and we have already picked up Travis Head and Hasaranga, we felt like we’d covered most things that we wanted at the auction, so we had the ability to spend that much.”

Cummins' successful bid was beaten as the highest-paid deal by his former side, the Kolkata Knight Riders, who splashed ₹24.75 crores to sign Mitchell Starc in the ongoing auction.

Do you think SRH made the right decision by paying so much money for one player? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

