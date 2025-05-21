Pat Cummins hilariously carried Mitchell Marsh’s cutout in Lucknow ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins was spotted amusingly carrying a cutout of his Australian teammate and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Mitchell Marsh in Lucknow. The two teams clashed in the 61st match of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 19, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
After being asked to bat first, the hosts made a solid start, with their opening pair of Mitchell Marsh (65 off 39 balls) and Aiden Markram (61 off 38 balls) both scoring half-centuries. Nicholas Pooran also contributed with a handy 45 off 26 balls.
However, no other batter was able to make a significant impact, and the hosts ended their innings at 205/7 after 20 overs. Eshan Malinga was the standout bowler for SRH, finishing with figures of 2/28 from his four overs.
In response, Abhishek Sharma delivered an impressive performance, scoring 59 off just 20 balls, which included four boundaries and six sixes. Ishan Kishan contributed 35 off 28 balls, and later, Heinrich Klaasen (47) and Kamindu Mendis (32, retired hurt) led SRH to a six-wicket victory, with 10 balls remaining.
SRH will next take the field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, May 23, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Ahead of the match, on Wednesday, May 21, SRH's official X account posted a video showing their captain, Pat Cummins, humorously carrying a cutout of Mitchell Marsh.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad have already been knocked out of playoff contention, currently placed eighth on the points table with just nine points from 12 matches.
Pat Cummins has taken 8 wickets in as many games against RCB
SunRisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins hasn’t quite lived up to his usual standards in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The Australian pacer has played 12 matches, claiming 13 wickets at an average of 30.53 and an economy rate of 9.09.
As for his record against SRH’s upcoming opponents, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Cummins has featured in eight matches, picking up eight wickets at an average of 32.00.
