"Pat Cummins ke agey koi kuch bol skta hai kyaa" - Fans laud SunRisers' captain as SRH beat RR to reach IPL 2024 final

Pat Cummins's SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 36 runs in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 at Chepauk on Friday, May 24. With the win, the SunrRsers booked their place in the IPL 2024 final. The IPL 2016 winners, SRH, will next take on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a re-match of Qualifier 1 in the summit clash on Sunday.

Cummins will now play his third mega final in the last 12 months. The 31-year-old led Australia to ICC World Teat Championship and ODI World Cup titles last year. He will now look to guide the SunRisers Hyderabad to their second IPL trophy after they finished last in the IPL 2023 points table.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Pat Cummins for SRH's turnaround in IPL 2024.

"Pat Cummins ke agey koi kuch bol skta hai kyaa ayee (Nobody can speak in front of Pat?). Blud won wc2023, now blud wants to win IPL 2024."



"Pat Cummins gonna win IPL too. Luck ho toh aisa ho warna na ho (Luck should be like this or not at all)."





"Never doubt Pat Cummins in big matches," one user wrote.



"Pat Cummins is a Master of leadership. You know, he is soon going to put a stamp on the trophy."



"Cummins can make any team no.1 from last position to final."

"Final was the goal at the start of the season and we made it" - Pat Cummins as SRH reach IPL 2024 final

SRH captain Pat Cummins was delighted to take his team to the IPL 2024 final following their win over the Rajasthan Royals. He said in the post-match show:

"The boys have been fantastic all season. There's a great vibe in the squad as you can see and the final was the goal at the start of the season and we made it."

"We knew our strength was our batting and we wouldn't underestimate the experience we have in this squad, it's a dream, having Bhuvi, Nattu, and Unadkat, makes my job easy," he added.

Cummins further lauded Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma for their match-winning bowling performances as the duo bagged three and two wickets, respectively. He said:

"[on bringing Shahbaz as impact player] Dan Vettori, left-arm orthodox and wanted as many left-arm orthodox as possible."



"[on Abhishek's bowling] That was a surprise, tried to stick one out of him with a couple of right-handers and he bowled beautifully and those two won it with their bowling in the middle overs."

SRH will now look to complete their revenge against KKR, whom they lost by four runs (league match) and eight wickets (Qualifier 1) in two games this season.

Click here for the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 full scorecard.

