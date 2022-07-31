Pat Cummins ties nuptial knot with Becky Boston

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has finally tied the nuptial knot with long-time fiancee Becky Boston. The couple got hitched together on Saturday, July 30 in a special ceremony at a popular French-inspired destination Chateau Du Soleil in Byron Bay, NSW.

The couple first met in 2013 before getting engaged in June 2020. They already have a nine-month-old kid named Albie who was born during the IPL 2021.

Pat Cummins looked dapper in a black and white suit with a bow tie, while Becky opted for a cascading white gown and veil. Cummins’ close friend comedian Andy Lee, and his girlfriend Rebecca Harding attended the ceremony.

Australian teammates Travis Head, Tim Paine, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew McDonald, and Mitchell Strarc also joined the couple on their special day. Some of them also accompanied their wives and girlfriends. Nathan Lyon and his wife Emma McCarthy, who recently got married, were also present.

Pat Cummins' wife reveals romantic proposal

In an interview with The Herald Sun, Becky revealed how Pat Cummins had proposed to her during a romantic picnic date.

'‘Pat surprised me with a picnic down in the country and I had absolutely no idea it was coming. I was a little bit suss when he pulled out the bottle of champagne. It was very romantic, he got down on his knee and I think I just went into shock and threw myself on him.”

The couple live in a luxury house worth $9.5M in Sydney. They also own a cottage for $906,000 in the New South Wales Southern Highlands in 2019.

On the work front, Pat Cummins recently led Australia in the Test series against Sri Lanka. They leveled the series 1-1 away from home. The Aussie pacer had started his captaincy career with a bang after winning the Ashes 4-0 in 2021-22.

Australia will next host West Indies for a couple of Tests in October. Meanwhile, Cummins will be gearing up for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand starting September 6.

