IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins exits tournament to recover from hip injury

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) speedster Pat Cummins has reportedly left the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to recover from a hip injury. According to cricket.com.au, Cummins' injury is minor; however, he wishes to keep himself fit for a hectic period of cricket in the coming months.

The 29-year old has been playing in the IPL with a niggle. With the Knight Riders only having an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs, he will return to Sydney to prepare for Australia's Sri Lanka tour. Cummins, who fetched ₹7.25 crore in the mega auction, is expected to take a fortnight to recover from his injury.

He will already miss the three-game T20 series in the six-week tour of Sri Lanka to manage his workload. The number one Test bowler will be integral to Australia in a jam-packed international season ahead of them, including a T20 World Cup at home later this year and a four-Test tour of India in early 2023.

The Australian Test captain looked on track to regaining his best T20 form this week with an inspired spell against Mumbai Indians (MI). The New South Wales bowler took figures of 4-0-22-3, helping the Knight Riders win by 52 runs. In the process, he outshone Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, who ended up with a five-wicket haul.

"I didn't really think I bowled as well as I could in the first four games" - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Following his match-winning spell against MI, the 29-year old Cummins admitted he was off the mark in his first four games. Hence, he felt refreshed to deliver for his team when they required it.

"I didn't really think I bowled as well as I could in the first four games. Just a little bit off my mark, so good to get a chance tonight. I felt a little bit better out there. Having someone like Tim Southee as well, an experienced bowler, is always helpful to bowl alongside," the right-arm seamer said, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

It's worth noting that the right-arm bowler also worked his magic with the bat earlier in the tournament against MI. He smashed an unbeaten 15-ball 56 to stun the five-time champions, taking fellow Australian Daniel Sams for 35 runs in an over.

The Knight Riders are currently seventh in the points table and must win their remaining two games to stand a chance for a playoff spot.

