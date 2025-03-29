"Patidar bhai ko Gambhir ab t20wc khilayenge"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB's emphatic win in IPL 2025 clash vs CSK in Chennai

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a thumping 50-run victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk Stadium on Friday, March 28. As a result, RCB moved to the top of the points table after winning both their games so far.

After being asked to bat first, RCB notched up a daunting total of 196/7 in 20 overs. It came on the back of contributions from Rajat Patidar (51), Phil Salt (32), Virat Kohli (31), and Tim David (22*). Noor Ahmad (3/36) and Matheesha Pathirana (2/36) were the picks of the CSK bowlers.

In reply, the CSK batting unit struggled miserably against a quality RCB bowling attack and didn't show the required intent to score quickly in a steep chase. They eventually crawled to 146/8 in 20 overs and lost the match by 50 runs. MS Dhoni walked in to bat at the number nine position in the line-up and remained unbeaten on 30* (16).

The one-sided IPL 2025 encounter between the Royal Challengers and the Super Kings entertained the fans, who conveyed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the contest:

"I feel 170 was the par score on this wicket"- CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after loss vs RCB in IPL 2025 match in Chennai

At the post-match presentation, Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad reflected on the loss against RCB, saying:

"To be honest, I feel 170 was the par score on this wicket. It was tough to bat. The dropped catches cost us. When you are chasing 170, you bat a bit differently. But 20 runs extra make a difference to your approach. It was a bit sticky in the second innings. Rahul Tripathi backed his shot. So did I."

He continued:

"When you are chasing 20 runs extra, you want to play your shots. But sometimes it does not come off. But in the end, I am happy we lost only by a few runs. We dropped catches at crucial time. They kept going, boundaries kept on coming. The momentum kept on going towards them. We don't have a lot of time before the next game. A long flight to Guwahati ahead."

IPL 2025 will move northwest to Ahmedabad on Saturday (March 29), where the Gujarat Titans (GT) will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

