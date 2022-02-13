PBKS Auction 2022: Full list of players in Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2022 

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) finished the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction in a strong position to enter the playoffs after several unsuccessful years. Entering Day 2 of the auction with a sizeable purse, the Kings made heads turn with the massive purchase of Liam Livingstone at INR 11.5 crore, only to follow it up with the flavour of the season, Odean Smith at INR 6 crore.

The Mohali-based franchise added some depth to their squad with the purchase of India Under-19 all-rounder Raj Bawa for INR 2 crore, domestic all-rounder Rishi Dhawan for INR 55 lakh and experienced swing bowler Sandeep Sharma for INR 50 lakh.

Here's a look at the full squad of the Punjab Kings for IPL 2022.

PBKS players list with price

The list of players at PBKS, with the price they were bought or retained at, is as follows:

Mayank Agarwal (RETAINED) - INR 12 Cr Liam Livingstone - INR 11.5 Cr Kagiso Rabada - INR 9.25 Cr Shahrukh Khan - INR 9 Cr Shikhar Dhawan - INR 8.25 Cr Jonny Bairstow - INR 6.75 Cr Odean Smith - INR 6 Cr Rahul Chahar - INR 5.25 Cr Arshdeep Singh (RETAINED) - INR 4 Cr Harpreet Brar - INR 3.80 Cr Raj Bawa - INR 2 Cr Vaibhav Arora - INR 2 Cr Nathan Ellis - INR 75 L Prabhsimran Singh - INR 60 L Rishi Dhawan - INR 55 L Bhanuka Rajapaksa - INR 50 L Sandeep Sharma - INR 50 L Benny Howell - INR 40 L Ishan Porel - INR 25 L Jitesh Sharma - INR 20 L Prerak Mankad - INR 20 L Baltej Singh - INR 20 L Ansh Patel - INR 20 L Atharva Taide - INR 20 L Writtick Chatterjee - INR 20 L

IPL 2022 Auction PBKS team

The full Punjab Kings team for IPL 2022 is as follows:

Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Ishan Porel, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Vaibhav Arora, Nathan Ellis, Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Baltej Singh, Ansh Patel, Atharva Taide, Writtick Chatterjee

