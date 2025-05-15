PBKS, GT, and LSG confirm key player replacements ahead of IPL 2025 resumption

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to a back injury. New Zealand fast bowler William O’Rourke was roped in as the pacer's replacement for ₹3 crore. The news was confirmed in an Indian Premier League press release on Thursday, May 15.
Yadav missed the early part of IPL 2025 and featured in only two matches for LSG, in which he took two wickets, while conceding runs at an economy rate of 12.50.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Lockie Ferguson was also ruled out of the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury. Fellow Kiwi Kyle Jamieson was roped in as his replacement for ₹2 crore.
Ferguson was forced to leave the field after bowling just two deliveries during the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on April 12. The 33-year-old played four matches for the franchise this season, claiming five wickets.
Kusal Mendis to replace Jos Buttler after Gujarat Titans' final IPL 2025 league phase fixture
Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis has been confirmed as the replacement player for Gujarat Titans (GT) batting talisman Jos Buttler after the Englishman leaves post the league phase of IPL 2025. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have been adamant that their white-ball players feature in the series against West Indies, starting on May 29.
Buttler's final match for GT will be against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. Mendis has been roped in for a sum of Rs 75 lakh.
IPL 2025 will resume after a nine-day break on Saturday, May 17, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The final match of the league phase of IPL 2025 will be played on Tuesday, May 27. The final will be played on June 3.
