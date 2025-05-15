PBKS, GT, and LSG confirm key player replacements ahead of IPL 2025 resumption

By Shankar
Modified May 15, 2025 20:41 IST
Lucknow Super Giants Players Practice Before Game With Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty
Mayank Yadav with the LSG squad - Source: Getty

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to a back injury. New Zealand fast bowler William O’Rourke was roped in as the pacer's replacement for ₹3 crore. The news was confirmed in an Indian Premier League press release on Thursday, May 15.

Ad

Yadav missed the early part of IPL 2025 and featured in only two matches for LSG, in which he took two wickets, while conceding runs at an economy rate of 12.50.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Lockie Ferguson was also ruled out of the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury. Fellow Kiwi Kyle Jamieson was roped in as his replacement for ₹2 crore.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ferguson was forced to leave the field after bowling just two deliveries during the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on April 12. The 33-year-old played four matches for the franchise this season, claiming five wickets.

Kusal Mendis to replace Jos Buttler after Gujarat Titans' final IPL 2025 league phase fixture

Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis has been confirmed as the replacement player for Gujarat Titans (GT) batting talisman Jos Buttler after the Englishman leaves post the league phase of IPL 2025. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have been adamant that their white-ball players feature in the series against West Indies, starting on May 29.

Ad

Buttler's final match for GT will be against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. Mendis has been roped in for a sum of Rs 75 lakh.

IPL 2025 will resume after a nine-day break on Saturday, May 17, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The final match of the league phase of IPL 2025 will be played on Tuesday, May 27. The final will be played on June 3.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications