PBKS players Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar meet Pushpa star Allu Arjun in Hyderabad

Punjab Kings (PBKS) players Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar had a chance to meet Pushpa star Allu Arjun in Hyderabad.

The duo are currently in the capital city of Telangana, along with the PBKS contingent, for their IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (April 9) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Both PBKS spinners gave everyone a glimpse of their meeting with Allu Arjun by sharing a photo on their official Instagram handles. In the post, Chahar and Brar, along with their wives, are seen posing for a picture in the company of the Pan India star actor.

They captioned the post:

"Who better to meet in Hyderabad? @alluarjunonline"

PBKS have begun IPL 2023 positively by winning both of their matches so far under the new leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. Rahul Chahar picked up one wicket, while Harpreet Brar ended wicketless after bowling three overs across the two games.

PBKS' schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match 3: April 9, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Match 4: April 13, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 5: April 15, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Match 6: April 20, 3:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 7: April 22, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 8: April 28, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 9: April 30, 3:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Match 10: May 3, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 11: May 8, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Match 12: May 13, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Match 13: May 17, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

Match 14: May 19, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

