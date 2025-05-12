PBKS Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Punjab Kings remaining match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

The 2025 IPL season is all set for resumption from Saturday, May 17, after being suspended for a week on Friday, May 9. Punjab Kings (PBKS) were one of the two teams last seen in action when their outing against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dharamsala got abandoned midway.
The good news for PBKS fans is that their called-off clash against DC will be replayed from scratch according to the latest revised schedule from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, PBKS were among the in-form sides through their first 11 games.
PBKS won seven out of their 11 matches, with one match washed out due to bad weather. They are in third place on the points table with 15 points, requiring only a lone win in their final three games to qualify for the playoffs.
PBKS have not seen playoff action in a decade, with their last qualification coming in 2014. The franchise has been to the playoffs only twice in their 17-year history.
With an incredible opportunity to finish in the top four in the ongoing season, PBKS will resume with a clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. The abandoned DC encounter will be replayed in Jaipur again on Saturday, May 24.
PBKS will finally round off their league stage with a high-octane clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on Monday, May 26.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Revised Schedule for IPL 2025 with IST timings
May 18: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 3.30 PM
May 24: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Jaipur, 7.30 PM
May 26: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7.30 PM
Revised Playoff Schedule for IPL 2025
With PBKS having an excellent chance for playoff qualification, it is worthwhile looking at when they would play their games in the knockout stages. The league stage will conclude on Tuesday, May 27, and the teams will have a day off before the playoffs.
Qualifier 1 will be played on Thursday, May 29, followed by the Eliminator on the following day (May 30). After another day's break, Qualifier 2 will be played on Sunday, June 1. The grand finale to decide the IPL 2025 champions will be played on Tuesday, June 3.
The venues for the playoffs are still to be decided and will be announced at a later stage.
