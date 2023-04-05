PBKS rope in Gurnoor Singh Brar as a replacement for the injured Raj Angad Bawa in IPL 2023 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have signed all-rounder Gurnoor Singh Brar for the ongoing 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as a replacement for Raj Angad Bawa, who has been ruled out of the season due to a left shoulder injury.

Gurnoor Singh Brar recently made his List A and first-class debut for Punjab during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, respectively.

The all-rounder took eight wickets in five red-ball games and also scored 107 runs. He recorded a fifty as well, while his aggressive approach coming down the order was a notable takeaway as he ended the season with a strike rate of 107.

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL



He joins the team as a replacement for Raj Angad Bawa.



#JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #TATAIPL Gurnoor Brar is our newest sher! 🦁He joins the team as a replacement for Raj Angad Bawa. Gurnoor Brar is our newest sher! 🦁He joins the team as a replacement for Raj Angad Bawa. #JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #TATAIPL https://t.co/ZdvVh2JrWy

A short statement was released confirming the change in squad personnel, which read:

"Punjab Kings (PBKS) have signed Gurnoor Sing Brar for INR 20 lakhs as a replacement for injured Raj Angad Bawa for the TATA IPL 2023 season. Raj Angad Bawa who played two games last season, has been ruled out due to a left shoulder injury."

PBKS made a winning start to their IPL 2023 campaign under Shikhar Dhawan. The 2014 IPL finalists secured their first points after emerging victorious in a rain-affected contest against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday, April 1.

Raj Angad Bawa played two matches for PBKS in IPL 2022 before being dropped

Among the star players in the winning 2022 U-19 World Cup squad, Raj Angad Bawa was thrust into action straightaway by PBKS in the 2022 IPL season after acquiring him at the mega-auction.

He made his debut against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in PBKS' season opener. The youngster scored 11 runs across two innings before being dropped from the playing XI.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies Raj Angad Bawa is SOLD to @PunjabKingsIPL for INR 2 crore Raj Angad Bawa is SOLD to @PunjabKingsIPL for INR 2 crore 👏👏 #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies

Punjab are next scheduled to take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5.

Will the Shikhar Dhawan-led side miss the services of the emerging all-rounder or do they have enough depth to cover his absence? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes