PBKS spinner takes hilarious dig at Marcus Stonis’ place in playing XI ahead of IPL 2025 match vs LSG

Punjab Kings (PBKS) left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar recently came up with a hilarious reaction to a fan's request. A Punjab supporter asked the player to bring back Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis into the playing XI for their upcoming IPL 2025 clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Responding to the fan's suggestion on Snapchat, Brar cheekily suggested that he himself isn't a sure starter for PBKS this year. The 29-year-old wrote:

"Brar saab tah aap mssa aye aa bhrava [Brar sahab himself barely got into the team]."

Brar was re-signed by PBKS at ₹1.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The crafty spinner has picked up four wickets from three innings at an economy rate of 9.12 this season.

Stoinis, on the other hand, was roped in by Punjab for a whopping ₹11 crore. He has amassed 67 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 152.27. He was absent from the side's playing XI in their previous two matches.

It remains to be seen if the Punjab think tank gives Stoinis another go, with spin-bowling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a finger injury.

PBKS are placed fourth in the IPL 2025 points table

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab have six wins and three losses to their name after 10 outings. Their away game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ended in no-result due to rain and the two sides took home one point each.

With 13 points and a net run rate of 0.199, they currently occupy the fourth place in the IPL 2025 points table. They face LSG at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, on Sunday, May 4.

Shreyas Iyer and Co. clinched a four-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai earlier this week. Skipper Iyer was the top performer with the bat for PBKS, scoring 72 runs off 41 deliveries.

His batting exploits helped Punjab chase down a tricky 191-run target. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fantastic knock.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More