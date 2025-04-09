PBKS star poses with MS Dhoni after win vs CSK in IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was seen posing alongside Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran MS Dhoni after their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match. The two sides played on Tuesday, April 8, where PBKS beat Chennai by 18 runs.

Chahal caught up with Dhoni after the game and posted a picture with him on his official Instagram handle. The senior leg spinner can be seen in his match attire, while Dhoni was in CSK's training gear.

Yuzvendra Chahal was brought by PBKS for a massive amount of ₹18 crore during the IPL 2025 mega-auction, while the Super Kings had retained Dhoni for ₹4 crore under the 'uncapped player' category.

"Thalaiva 🫡," Chahal captioned the post on his Instagram handle.

Incidentally, it was Chahal who took MS Dhoni's catch off Yash Thakur's bowling to dismiss him during their game on Tuesday, which tilted the game in Punjab's favor.

Notably, the two have also played together for a considerable period in the Indian cricket team.

MS Dhoni's cameo goes in vain as CSK crash to fourth successive defeat

Talking about the game, PBKS batted first and posted a massive total of 219/6 from their 20 overs, thanks to Priyansh Arya's magnificent ton. In the run chase, CSK came close but eventually fell short, ending at 201/5.

MS Dhoni batted up the order amid criticism regarding his lower batting position in the ongoing IPL season. Dhoni played a quickfire cameo, scoring 27 runs off 12 balls with a four and three sixes at a strike-rate of 225.

However, he was dismissed on the very first ball of the final over in the chase and hence could not finish the game. His cameo eventually went in vain as Punjab Kings won the match.

With this, CSK crashed to their fourth successive defeat. After winning their opening game of the season, they have struggled to win a single game. With just one win from five matches, they continue to languish in the bottom half of the points table.

Yuzvendra Chahal surprisingly bowled just one over in this match where he gave away nine runs. However, it ended well for PBKS, and they notched up their third win from four matches.

