PBKS v SRH, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have lost three consecutive matches to start this season, while the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have lost two on the bounce. They will now get a chance to cease their losing streaks when they face each other in Match 14 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (April 21).

PBKS skipper KL Rahul got the first taste of success as he won the toss and opted to bat first on a surface which slows down as the game progresses. After making four changes in the previous game, the Hyderabad-based franchise has made three alterations from their 13-run loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) last Saturday.

In a piece of good news for SRH and their fans, Kane Williamson plays his first match of the season. As do 36-year-old debutant Kedar Jadhav and fast bowler Siddarth Kaul. The ones missing out are Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

SRH have gone in with a four-pronged bowling attack comprising three seamers and a lone spinner in Rashid Khan. Their four overseas players include Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan.

A side which has had a dearth of all-rounders, PBKS have also handed out debuts to Moises Henriques and Fabian Allen - they have replaced Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith respectively. Additionally, leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin comes back in for Jalaj Saxena, who debuted in the previous game.

The newcomers willl be joining hands with a bowling line-up of two frontline pacers and one spinner in Murugan Ashwin. Their four overseas picks are Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques and Fabian Allen.

PBKS v SRH – Today Match Playing 11

PBKS playing 11: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS squad: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi

SRH playing 11: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed

SRH squad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg

PBKS v SRH – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Krishnamachari Srinivasan, Nitin Menon

3rd umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match referee: Sunil Chaturvedi