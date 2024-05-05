PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 53 of IPL 2024 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5. The PBKS-CSK clash is the first match of a double-header.

Punjab Kings find themselves in eighth position in the points table, with eight points from 10 games. CSK are in fifth place, with 10 points from as many matches. When the two sides clashed on May 1 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Punjab hammered Chennai by seven wickets. Chasing a target of 163, they got home in 17.5 overs.

Harpreet Brar (2-17) and Rahul Chahar (2-16) starred for Punjab Kings with the ball as CSK were restricted to a below-par score despite skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's 62 off 48 balls. Jonny Bairstow (46 off 30) and Rilee Rossouw (43 off 23) then laid a solid platform for PBKS' chase.

Today's PBKS vs CSK toss result

PBKS have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Sam Curran said:

“It’s a day game, so we will try and see how it plays. Fancy a chase. Conditions are not going to change too much I feel.”

Punjab are going in with the same team. For Chennai, Mitchell Santner comes in for Mustafizur Rahman.

PBKS vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rishi Dhawan

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson

Chennai subs: Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Prashant Solanki

Today's PBKS vs CSK pitch report

According to Brian Lara, the pitch has got a layer of grass, which is pretty even. He reckons that because of the dry grass, fast bowlers could get some help with the new ball. Lara feels that spinners would struggle on the surface because the ball is not going to turn much. It's a wonderful ground for the batters, so the Windies legend expects a lot of runs.

Today's PBKS vs CSK match players list

Punjab Kings squad: Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Tanay Thyagarajan, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Vishwanath Singh

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Richard Gleeson, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

PBKS vs CSK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Vineet Kulkarni, Nand Kishore

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Rajiv Seth

